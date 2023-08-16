Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowling at nets ahead of T20I series; Watch video

Cricket

India vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowling at nets ahead of T20I series; Watch video

Jasprit Bumrah, a lethal pacer feared by his opponents, last played for India in a T20I against Australia in September 2022, before a back injury ruled him out for a prolonged period.

India vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah returns to bowling at nets ahead of T20I series; Watch video

Jasprit Bumrah hit the nets in Dublin ahead of India's T20I series against Ireland. Image: Twitter screengrab

Jasprit Bumrah bowled with high intensity as he returned to bowling at the training nets after 11 months. Bumrah is in Dublin, leading a young Indian team for a three-match T20I series against Ireland that starts from 18 August (Friday).

Bumrah, a lethal pacer feared by his opponents, last played for India in a T20I against Australia in September 2022, before a back injury ruled him out for a prolonged period.

He missed the 2022 T20 World Cup, World Test Championship final, as well as IPL 2023. He underwent surgery for the injury in March in New Zealand, and in April he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Related Articles

India

India vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah's return, audition of IPL stars in focus in three-match T20I series

India

Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India leave for Ireland T20I series; See photos

The Indian team made their touchdown in Ireland on Tuesday and wasted little time in hitting the ground a day later.

In a video shared by BCCI on X, formerly Twitter, Bumrah was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets.

The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.

The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: August 16, 2023 21:18:25 IST

Tags:

also read

Pakistan drop Shan Masood for ODI series against Afghanistan and Asia Cup
First Cricket News

Pakistan drop Shan Masood for ODI series against Afghanistan and Asia Cup

The left-handed Masood had a below-par home season against New Zealand this year when he scored only 52 runs in four ODIs after the selectors recalled him for the first time in four years

BBC presenter pulled up for calling Australian cricketer Maitlan Brown 'little Barbie'
First Cricket News

BBC presenter pulled up for calling Australian cricketer Maitlan Brown 'little Barbie'

After 26-year-old Maitlan Brown said she had been to see the Barbie movie with her Braves teammates, Hughes replied, "You're a little Barbie yourself"

India vs Ireland: Hosts include Fionn Hand, Gareth Delaney in 15-man squad for three T20Is
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Hosts include Fionn Hand, Gareth Delaney in 15-man squad for three T20Is

Ireland are set to host India in a three-match T20I series, all of which take place at The Village in Malahide near Dublin, this month.