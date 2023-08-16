Jasprit Bumrah bowled with high intensity as he returned to bowling at the training nets after 11 months. Bumrah is in Dublin, leading a young Indian team for a three-match T20I series against Ireland that starts from 18 August (Friday).

Bumrah, a lethal pacer feared by his opponents, last played for India in a T20I against Australia in September 2022, before a back injury ruled him out for a prolonged period.

He missed the 2022 T20 World Cup, World Test Championship final, as well as IPL 2023. He underwent surgery for the injury in March in New Zealand, and in April he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Indian team made their touchdown in Ireland on Tuesday and wasted little time in hitting the ground a day later.

In a video shared by BCCI on X, formerly Twitter, Bumrah was seen bowling at full tilt, a comforting sight ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

The moment we have all been waiting for. @Jaspritbumrah93 like we have always known him. 🔥🔥 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uyIzm2lcI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

Bumrah rattled a right-hand batter with a whizzing bouncer, forcing him to duck under the ball. He zoomed in on the toes of a left-handed batsman with a spot-on yorker, eliciting some appreciative nods from others at India nets.

The net session could be viewed as a sum total of his recovery process at the NCA, where he gradually increased the workload and followed a designer fitness regime.

The India squad also includes pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is also making a comeback to the India side after a lengthy injury lay-off, forced by surgery to treat a lumbar stress fracture.

With inputs from PTI