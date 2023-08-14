West Indies crush India by eight wickets in fifth T20I to take series 3-2
While India posted a middling total of 165, West Indies chased the target with eight wickets in hand and two overs to spare.
1/6
West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the 5th T20I to clinch the series. AP
2/6
India batted first and posted a total of 165/9, powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s 61 off 45 balls. AP
3/6
Tilak Varma was India’s second-highest run-getter with 27 off 18. AP
4/6
West Indies completed the chase in just 18 overs to clinch the T20 series. Brandon King smashed 85 not out. AP
5/6
Nicholas Pooran gave full support to Brandon with a match-winning 47. AP
6/6
Indian bowlers had a tough time as the chase was completed in just 18 overs. AP