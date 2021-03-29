India vs England: 'Tremendous skill, lots of drama,' Twitter reacts to hosts' thrilling win in final ODI

Pune: India beat England by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the one-day series 2-1 despite a courageous unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran.

England, who had already lost the Test and Twenty20 series, bowled out India for 329.

Curran then equalled the biggest one-day innings by a batsman coming in at eight or lower but India held on to win.

Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them as England finished on 322 for nine.

India were bowled out in 48.2 overs after Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) put on 99 for the fifth-wicket after being put into bat first.

England were in trouble at 200-7 when Curran came in and built key partnerships including a 60-run ninth-wicket stand with Mark Wood, who made 14 before being run out in the final over.

Kumar admitted that his side were "tense" going into the finale.

But needing 14 to win off the final six balls, Curran came up against a disciplined effort from T. Natarajan who gave away just one boundary.

The left-handed Curran, who was twice dropped, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 83-ball knock.

The effort was England's second successive score of 300-plus after they chased 337 in the previous ODI to level the series.

Virat Kohli's India outplayed England in the four Tests 3-1 and then edged out the tourists 3-2 in the Twenty20 series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the win:

so between IPL 2020 and IPL 2021 India win 5 of their 6 series across formats. this is a very gifted bunch of players #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2021

My player this international season is @RishabhPant17. In Tests, T20s & ODIs, he’s influenced several matches to India’s advantage & in thrilling fashion. Pant is the kind of player who will empty bars and stop work in offices when he’s in the middle — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2021

Sam Curran is some talent and he nearly pulled it off for England. But in the end, Khaali haath aaye thhey, khaali haath jaayenge England waale. Good win for Team India but across formats this has been a well fought series. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/haA3krhgHw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 28, 2021

Congratulations, Team India! Clean sweep of all three formats vs England in a spectacular finish! The better team always wins, no matter what the adversity! May the Boys in Blue continue to excel in future and bring more laurels for our country. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 28, 2021

England Tour of India, 2021 Test Series : won by 3-1

T-20 Series : won by 3-2

ODI Series : won by 2-1 After the glorious win against Australia and now beating England decisively in all formats clearly puts India as world #1 in cricket. Well deserved #INDvsENG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 28, 2021

That’s was surely a clash of Titans.Well fought England. Well done India on winning the one day series. #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 28, 2021

The whole Tour of India has been great to watch ... tremendous skills,lots of drama,bit of controversy & plenty of talking points ... Bloody love cricket ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2021

Let’s raise a toast to Team India. To lose 10 tosses out of 12 and yet win all the series against England is just fantastic. All credit to @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc and the team.. been a super few months! #INDvsENG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 28, 2021

With inputs from AFP