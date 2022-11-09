After India picked wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant over Dinesh Karthik in their last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, there have been speculations that the left-hander could also feature in the semi-final against England on Thursday. Dinesh Karthik has been India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in the ongoing T20 World Cup, having played four of the five matches so far. However, he has only managed 14 runs in three innings. Rishabh Pant was given a go against Zimbabwe but the left-handed batter only scored three runs.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Despite his meagre returns, a section of experts and fans have been calling for Pant’s inclusion in India’s playing XI for the semi-final.

India captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the same on Wednesday on the eve of the England game. The opener, however, refused to reveal who India will pick to play in the semi-final.

“I said it before the last game, as well, Rishabh was the only guy who didn’t get to play on this tour at all except the two games that we played in Perth. That was an unofficial practice game. But since then he hasn’t had a hit, and he was the only guy who was missing some game time, so we wanted to give him some time and have some options, as well, whether if we want to make changes in the semis or the finals, we should be able to do that,” Rohit said during the press conference.

Watch: Rohit, Dravid assess Adelaide Oval pitch ahead of semis

“It will be unfair to bring a guy out of nowhere and make him play the game, so that was the thought. But again, we have told the guys that everyone needs to be ready for whichever game they play, whether it is the semis or league games. It was a little tactical as well considering we did not know which team we would play in semi-final before that Zimbabwe game. We wanted to make sure to give the left-hander an opportunity to counter those spinners who bowl in the middle.

“But again, what is going to happen tomorrow, I cannot tell you know but both of those keepers will be in play for selection,” he added.

Rohit, who had received a blow on his right forearm during a practice session on Tuesday, also informed the media that he is perfectly fine for the next match.

“I was hit yesterday, yes, but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruising, but it’s absolutely fine now,” he said.

Talking about India’s chances of winning the World Cup, Rohit said the focus should be on the semi-final against England and that the team should continue to stick to the process that has helped them so far.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s an opportunity for us to come and do what we do understand. It’s been a long process for us, and we will stick to our process. I think it’s important not to get ahead of ourselves, and we do understand, as well, that we have to play good cricket to win that game, which I think we’ve done in this tournament,” Rohit said.

“We just need to stick to it. I know we’re a long way away from it, but I think it’s important to just understand that it’s a contest between bat and ball which we have to come on top with, and yeah, and stick to and trust what we’ve been doing so far.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.