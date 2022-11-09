India captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid were seen having a long chat with the Adelaide Oval pitch curator ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final against England which will be played at the venue on 10 November. The India vs England semi-final will be played on a used pitch at the Adelaide Oval and it could make batting tricky for the batters.

A used pitch generally has less bounce and is slower compared to a fresh pitch. Adelaide has hosted six T20 World Cup matches so far, in which six 150+ scores have been registered. However, in the last game at the venue, Bangladesh could only manage 127 after batting first.

India in their only T20 World Cup game at Adelaide defeated Bangladesh by 33 runs (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed game.

To get a better understanding of the pitch, coach Dravid was seen having a long conversation with the pitch curator on Tuesday, in a video uploaded by journalist and YouTuber Vimal Kumar. He was later joined by skipper Rohit.

The nature of the pitch could play a big role in deciding India’s playing XI. A slower pitch could encourage the team management to bring in leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal into the side, while the choice between wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant can also be made on the basis of the Adelaide strip.

Another unique thing about Adelaide Oval is its long straight boundaries and relatively short square fences. Batters in Adelaide generally prefer to play square shots to collect runs. Apart from understanding the conditions, it’s important for the batters to adjust to the dimensions of the ground in Adelaide.

Skipper Rohit was also seen spending some time in the middle to get used to the dimensions of the ground.

Rohit’s form is currently a cause of concern for Team India as the skipper has only scored 89 runs in the five matches so far. Team management will hope he finds his touch on Thursday against England.

