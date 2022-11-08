Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma gets hit on forearm in nets ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

Cricket

Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma gets hit on forearm in nets ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

India captain Rohit Sharma suffered a powerful blow on his forearm during an optional session ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma gets hit on forearm in nets ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on right forearm while batting in nets ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal. Image: ANI

Team India and captain Rohit Sharma had an injury scare two days ahead of their semi-final against England on Thursday in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm on Tuesday during an optional session but he soon returned to bat again.

Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.

He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

Thankfully, Rohit was soon back in the nets to continue his training session as he seemed to have recovered from the blow to his forearm.

Rohit has so far scored 89 runs in five matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 08, 2022 09:06:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma focussed on regaining touch ahead of semi-finals
First Cricket News

India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma focussed on regaining touch ahead of semi-finals

India captain Rohit Sharma has scored 74 runs in four innings thus far in T20 World Cup, with 52 as his highest against the Netherlands and at a strike-rate 108.82.

T20 World Cup: ‘It was all-round performance, England will be a good challenge for us’ says Rohit
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: ‘It was all-round performance, England will be a good challenge for us’ says Rohit

Rohit Sharma said that he was happy with the manner of victory against Zimbabwe and showered praise on the blistering innings of Suryakumar Yadav.

India vs SA, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Tillakaratne Dilshan to achieve huge feat
First Cricket News

India vs SA, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma surpasses Tillakaratne Dilshan to achieve huge feat

Rohit Sharma has made 36 appearances at the tournament from 2007 edition onwards till the present.