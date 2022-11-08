Team India and captain Rohit Sharma had an injury scare two days ahead of their semi-final against England on Thursday in the T20 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma sustained a powerful blow on his forearm on Tuesday during an optional session but he soon returned to bat again.

Rohit was taking customary throwdowns from S Raghu at the Indian net session when a short ball hit his right forearm and he was instantly in deep pain, leaving the nets immediately.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Rohit tried a short arm pull and throwdowns being hurled at 150 plus speed from 18 yards climbed on him and he missed the shot by a split second.

And now Rohit Sharma has left the net without facing another ball and it doesn’t look very good unfortunately #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9wXbqA8qJw — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2022

He left the session and after that a big ice pack was tied to his right arm but he looked desolate and in considerable pain even while watching the training from a distance sitting on the ice box.

Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton was seen talking to him for a considerable amount of time.

Thankfully, Rohit was soon back in the nets to continue his training session as he seemed to have recovered from the blow to his forearm.

Chilled out guys 😊 captain is fine and batting now. In fact now hitting better now. #RohitSharma #crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/YgHIvhYltU — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) November 8, 2022

Rohit Sharma has had a net now & he’s smiling again and also most importantly Raghu is not looking distraught. Looks like he’s alright and good to go #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/iJN2DiJ1lu — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2022

Rohit has so far scored 89 runs in five matches of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

