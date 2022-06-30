India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah to lead India, Rohit Sharma ruled out of fifth Test

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday confirmed to lead Team India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, starting in Edgbaston on Friday. Rishabh Pant has been named his debuty.

The BCCI in a media release on Thursday announced that Rohit Sharma, who had tested COVID-19 positive last week, has been ruled out of the fifth rescheduled Test match against England starting 1 July.

The press release read, “Mr Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19.”

Rohit had failed the RTPCR tests done earlier on 27 June. Reportedly, he did not travel with the Indian team from Leicester to Birmingham either on Monday, 27 June. He travelled separately to Warwickshire.

Rohit has been in isolation since he tested positive for Covid-19 during the practice match between India and Leicestershire.

Bumrah will be the 36th Indian captain and first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the Indian Test side.

The press release clarified, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy.”

Jasprit Bumrah will be the seventh captain to lead India in as many as last nine months.

While suspense for the Indian captain is over with the BCCI announcement, the playing XI still remains a topic for discussion. With Rohit out of contention, it will be interesting to see who opens the batting alongside Shubman Gill.

Head coach Rahul Dravid in a media interaction on Wednesday had said that the team had the clarity over the matter, however, didn’t share the details of the discussion.

