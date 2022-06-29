Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah joins elite list of Indian Test captains

Jasprit Bumrah will be the first fast bowler after Kapil Dev to lead the Indian Test side.

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah joins elite list of Indian Test captains

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team in the rescheduled Test match against England. The pacer will be the 36th player to lead the side in the red-ball format.

Batter Rohit Sharma will miss the Test match owing to his Covid-19 infection for which he tested positive on Saturday.

According to reports, Rohit has not recovered from the infection. Hence, the decision was taken in a team meeting. Regular vice-captain KL Rahul did not make the tour due to a groin injury and travelled to Germany for surgery.

Since former all-rounder Kapil Dev stepped down as a captain in 1987, no other pace bowler has led the Indian team in a Test match. Bumrah will create history, occupying the leadership position.

Earlier in January, Bumrah was also named the vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022 as Rohit was out with injury and KL Rahul had to lead the side.

Bumrah will step into the leadership role and join an elite list of Indian Test captains, including the likes of Nari Contractor, Gundappa Viswanath, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sourav Ganguly.

Here is a list of all the Indians who have captained India in Test Cricket so far –

 

CK Nayudu 1932-1934
Vizianagram 1936-1936
Nawab of Pataudi 1946-1946
L Amarnath 1947-1952
VS Hazare 1951-1953
MH Mankad 1955-1959
Ghulam Ahmed 1955-1959
PR Umrigar 1955-1958
HR Adhikari 1959-1959
DK Gaekwad 1959-1959
P Roy 1959-1959
GS Ramchand 1959-1960
NJ Contractor 1960-1962
Nawab of Pataudi 1962-1975
CG Borde 1967-1967
AL Wadekar 1971-1974
S Venkataraghavan 1974-1979
SM Gavaskar 1976-1985
BS Bedi 1976-1978
GR Viswanath 1980-1980
N Kapil Dev 1983-1987
DB Vengsarkar 1987-1989
RJ Shastri 1988-1988
K Srikkanth 1989-1989
M Azharuddin 1990-1999
SR Tendulkar 1996-2000
SC Ganguly 2000-2005
R Dravid 2003-2007
V Sehwag 2005-2012
A Kumble 2007-2008
MS Dhoni 2008-2014
V Kohli 2014-2022
AM Rahane 2017-2021
KL Rahul 2022-2022
RG Sharma 2022-2022

 

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 29, 2022 19:55:42 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: ‘We've ticked all boxes’, Dravid satisfied with India's preparation for rescheduled Test
First Cricket News

India vs England: ‘We've ticked all boxes’, Dravid satisfied with India's preparation for rescheduled Test

Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja -- all struck fifties during the drawn warm-up game.

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in fifth Test vs England, Rohit Sharma ruled out
First Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in fifth Test vs England, Rohit Sharma ruled out

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the fifth Test against England scheduled to take place in Birmingham

India vs England: From draw at Trent Bridge to emphatic Indian fightback at Oval, a recap of Test series so far
First Cricket News

India vs England: From draw at Trent Bridge to emphatic Indian fightback at Oval, a recap of Test series so far

Ahead of the marquee clash that starts this Friday, we bring to you a quick recap of the four Tests that have taken place so far in the series.