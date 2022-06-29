India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah joins elite list of Indian Test captains

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team in the rescheduled Test match against England. The pacer will be the 36th player to lead the side in the red-ball format.

Batter Rohit Sharma will miss the Test match owing to his Covid-19 infection for which he tested positive on Saturday.

According to reports, Rohit has not recovered from the infection. Hence, the decision was taken in a team meeting. Regular vice-captain KL Rahul did not make the tour due to a groin injury and travelled to Germany for surgery.

Since former all-rounder Kapil Dev stepped down as a captain in 1987, no other pace bowler has led the Indian team in a Test match. Bumrah will create history, occupying the leadership position.

Earlier in January, Bumrah was also named the vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa in January 2022 as Rohit was out with injury and KL Rahul had to lead the side.

Bumrah will step into the leadership role and join an elite list of Indian Test captains, including the likes of Nari Contractor, Gundappa Viswanath, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sourav Ganguly.

Here is a list of all the Indians who have captained India in Test Cricket so far –

