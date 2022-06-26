India vs England: Captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19.
India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. "Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI tweeted.
UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2022
More to follow...
