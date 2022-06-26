Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England: Captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19. "Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI tweeted.

Updated Date: June 26, 2022 03:44:32 IST

