India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah completes 100 wickets in SENA countries

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and the captain for the fifth Test match against England reached yet another milestone bagging his 100th wicket in SENA countries in the fourth innings of the match at Edgbaston.

Bumrah reached the milestone, breaching the defence of Zak Crawley with a sharp in-swinger as the latter tried to leave the ball in the 22nd over of the match. England openers were going strong as they had managed a partnership of 107 runs. Bumrah, however, broke the partnership just an over before tea and gave some respite to India.

Bumrah again gave India a breakthrough on the first ball after the Tea break as Ollie Pope edged one to the wicket-keeper. Two back-to-back wickets against the run of play brought life to Indian fielders on the ground and the fans in the stadium alike.

First ball after Tea and Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Ollie Pope who departs for a duck. Live - https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/VyfYe5azfw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 4, 2022

Bumrah reached the milestone in his 24th match in SENA countries and became the sixth Indian to do so. Others to have reached the milestone are Anil Kumble (141), Ishant Sharma (130), Zaheer Khan (119), Mohammed Shami (119), and Kapil Dev (117).

Bumrah has the highest number of wickets in England with 37 scalps (while writing this report), followed by 32 in Australia, 26 in South Africa, and six wickets in New Zealand.

Bumrah also became the highest wicket-taker in this series with the wicket of Pope, taking his tally to 23 in 9 innings.

India lead the series 2-1 and have set a target of 278 for England for a win in the final Test match. A draw at Edgbaston or an India win would see the visitors clinch their first Test series in England since 2007. India currently lead the series 2-1.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.