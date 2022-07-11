India vs England, 3rd T20I stat attack: Rohit's winning streak ends, Suryakumar enters elite list with ton and more

England grabbed a consolation win in the third and last Twenty20 international against India with a 17-run victory at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Jos Buttler celebrated his first win as England’s full-time white-ball captain and denied India a series sweep despite Suryakumar Yadav’s 117 runs from 55 balls with 14 fours and six sixes.

England chose to bat first and scored 215-7, underpinned by Dawid Malan’s 77 off 39 balls, but that was overshadowed as Yadav mixed belligerence with audacity in a stunning innings before holing out in the 19th over.

India needed 21 off the last six balls but Chris Jordan sealed the win for England. Jordan took two wickets in the final three balls as India fell short on 198-9.

India won the series 2-1.

Buttler had made an inauspicious start since succeeding Eoin Morgan, and England came into this match with question marks over its T20 batting.

The consolation victory owed much to pacer Reece Topley’s 3-22 in four overs, while David Willey and Jordan collected two wickets each after England had recorded an imposing total thanks to Malan and Liam Livingstone’s 29-ball 42 not out.

Suryakumar Yadav achieved a milestone with his century, while captain Rohit Sharma missed out on equalling Australian Ricky Ponting's record. Here are a few interesting stats from the third T20I:

—India skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on equalling former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's record of most consecutive wins in international cricket as captain. Ponting has 20 of those to his name, while a victory on Sunday would have taken Rohit's to the same number. Rohit's streak has thus ended on 19.

—Suryakumar Yadav became the fifth Indian to score a century in T20Is. Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Deepak Hooda are the only ones to achieve the feat.

—The total of 215/7 against India on Sunday was England's highest-ever total in T20Is against the Men in Blue. With this, England went past their total of 200/6 against India in Durban during a World T20 game in 2007. That was the game when Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

—The partnership of 119 between SKY and Shreyas Iyer was the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India in T20Is. The previous best was 107 between MS Dhoni and KL Rahul against West Indies in 2016.

—Suryakumar Yadav's century (117) was the highest individual score batting at No 4 in T20Is.

—The difference between the top two scorers - 117 by SKY and 28 by Iyer is the highest for India

With inputs from AP

