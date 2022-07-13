India vs England 2nd ODI: Lord's weather update, odds of rain revealed

England’s aggressive approach faltered against India in the first ODI at The Oval. The Jos Buttler-led team fell like a pack of cards against the fearsome bowling combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah recorded his career best of 6/19, while Shami became the join-third fastest bowler to pick up 150 wickets. The pacer achieved the milestone in 80 matches, just behind Australia’s Mitchell Starc and Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq.

The match was the first to feature the England's ‘Fab Five’ since the 2019 World Cup final - Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The much-anticipated reunion fell flat, with Bumrah and Shami dismissing all of them for paltry scores. Within eight overs, England were tottering at 26/5.

The situation did not improve later on, despite efforts by Buttler and David Willey to breathe some fire into the collapsing middle order. England ultimately stumbled their way to a total of 110 in 25.2 overs.

From then on, it was easy pickings for openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who guided India to a thumping 10-wicket win.

Now the action shifts to Lord’s, one of the most iconic cricket grounds in the world. The pitch could have a smattering of grass, which could make it easier for bowlers to pick up wickets. All eyes would be on Bumrah and whether he will be able to perform just as well at Lord’s.

India vs England Weather report:

On 14 July, the temperature is set to be around a pleasant 25 degree Celsius at Lord’s. There is no chance of precipitation. Humidity will be between 40-55 percent. The wind speed will remain around 19 kmh the whole day.

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

