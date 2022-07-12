'Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable': Who said what on Twitter after pacer's 6/19 blows England away

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets for 19 runs against England in the first ODI, helping bundle the hosts out for a paltry 110.

Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 6/19. AP

The Indian pacers especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were on a roll during the first ODI against England in London. The two pacers ripped through the English batting line up and bundled them out for 110. While Bumrah scalped a six-wicket haul, Shami had three wickets to his name.

England who were put into bat, had a terrible start to the proceedings as they lost Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes for zero. Jos Buttler tried to hold the fort at one end but he kept losing partners at the other end side and eventually got caught for 30 off 32 by Suryakumar Yadav off Shami.

The home side were reduced to 68/8 when David Willey and Brydon Carse tried to chip in with some runs and the two batters stitched a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket before Carse was cleaned up by Bumrah for 15 off 26. The fast bowler later picked up Willey's wicket as well to wrap England's innings. He eventually returned with figures of 6/19.

Updated Date: July 12, 2022 20:06:13 IST

