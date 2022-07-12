'Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable': Who said what on Twitter after pacer's 6/19 blows England away

The Indian pacers especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were on a roll during the first ODI against England in London. The two pacers ripped through the English batting line up and bundled them out for 110. While Bumrah scalped a six-wicket haul, Shami had three wickets to his name.

England who were put into bat, had a terrible start to the proceedings as they lost Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes for zero. Jos Buttler tried to hold the fort at one end but he kept losing partners at the other end side and eventually got caught for 30 off 32 by Suryakumar Yadav off Shami.

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

Even allowing for helpful conditions for fast bowlers,sensational performance by @Jaspritbumrah93 for sustained pace as well as control over swing/seam movement and length. In fact he’s been outstanding in Tests and T20is too in the protracted Multi-format contest v England — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 12, 2022

6️⃣/1️⃣9️⃣ Career-best ODI figures for Boom Boom Bumrah, and #TeamIndia will chase just 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ for victory #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/8uV35aqhqt — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 12, 2022

What a spell! Can't take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022

Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game… #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2022

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Bumrah Full and straight, and there was only going to be one result Clean bowled just one wicket away now.#ENGvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 12, 2022

The home side were reduced to 68/8 when David Willey and Brydon Carse tried to chip in with some runs and the two batters stitched a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket before Carse was cleaned up by Bumrah for 15 off 26. The fast bowler later picked up Willey's wicket as well to wrap England's innings. He eventually returned with figures of 6/19.

