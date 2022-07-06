India vs England 1st T20I: Weather at Southampton's Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

After enduring defeat in the COVID-delayed fifth Test, India will square off with England in the first T20 International at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Thursday. India will see Rohit Sharma coming back from COVID-19 induced isolation and lead the side while England skipper Jos Buttler will hope to continue his outstanding form.

The track at Rose Bowl is known for high-scoring encounters. The flat surface will not be that beneficial for the bowlers. This is India's first scheduled fixture at the venue in the shortest format. England have played at the Rose Bowl Ground six times. The batting team will get an extra advantage. Bowlers will have to rely on the weather as there is no grass on the surface. The overcast conditions and humidity can play a huge part.

India vs England head-to-head, stats

The Edgbaston Test saw the Indian bowling attack fumbling in the final phase. But this time, India will introduce some new young talents including Umran Malik and Avesh Khan. After a disappointing Test defeat, they will try to turn the table and start the white-ball journey on a positive note. However, England will start one step ahead because of the home advantage and the Test victory has also boosted their confidence ahead of the game.

Weather Update:

India vs England First T20 International is set to take place at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton. The weather condition are expected to be cloudy on the matchday. However, there is no chance of rain during the T20 clash. The temperature will hover between 12-25 degrees Celsius during the day. The wind speed can go around 11 km/h.

India vs England Dream11 team prediction

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (Captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

