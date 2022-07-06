Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England 1st T20I: IND vs ENG Head-to-head record, stats

India vs England: India come into the England series on the back of a 2-0 demolition of Ireland.

India beat Ireland 2-0 in the T20I series. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)

With the red ball fixtures between India and England over, cricket enthusiasts are now waiting for the limited-over action to get underway. Coming off a historic Test win, England will lock horns with India for the first T20I match of the three-match series at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In preparation, India played Ireland in a bilateral T20 series. The visitors displayed sheer dominance to win the series 2-0. On the other side, England’s last T20 appearance was in January against West Indies. England’s batting failure snatched the series from their hands and the Caribbean army bagged the home series 3-2.

Their last meeting resulted in India demolishing England in every format. The five-match T20 series was also clinched by the Virat Kohli-led boys. But this time, England will eye sweet revenge in front of their home crowd. On the other hand, India will again try to come back stronger in the upcoming white-ball fixtures which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

India vs England T20I Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 19

India: 10

England: 9

No Result: 0

India vs England Previous T20 International:

In the last face-off between these two sides, India beat England by 36 runs at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on 20 March, 2021.

Last 5 T20 International Results:

India won by 36 runs

India won by 8 runs

England won by 8 wickets

India won by 7 wickets

England won by 8 wickets

Possible Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

