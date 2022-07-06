India vs England 1st T20I: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads

India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 teams: England's Jos Buttler is enjoying an exceptional form in the shortest format of the game. The limited-overs specialist Jason Roy will boost the power of the English brigade on home soil.
India skipper Rohit Sharma is coming out of isolation and will lead the Men in Blue when they cross swords with England in the opening T20 International of the three-match series at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.
For India, big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have been excluded for the first T20 game, England’s Jonny Bairstow will miss the entire series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya can play a key role after his brilliant performance in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik’s comeback for India will give an extra advantage to the visitors.
India vs England head-to-head, stats
On the other side, English players like Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone can also use their IPL experience to play alongside Indian players. Skipper Jos Buttler is enjoying an exceptional form in the shortest format of the game since IPL. The limited-overs specialist Jason Roy will boost the power of the English brigade on home soil.
England vs India First T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:
Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the First T20 International of India’s Tour to England 2021-22.
England vs India Dream 11 Prediction:
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya
Suggested Playing XI for England vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Jason Roy
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece Topley, David Willey
India vs England 1st T20I: Weather at Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton
Predicted Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
England were handed a target of 378 run by India which they chased down on the final day of the Test.
HIGHLIGHTS 5th Test Day 3 India vs England: India are 125/3, leading by 257 runs
Cheteshwar Pujara's typically gritty and unbeaten fifty left England facing a tough chase to beat India in the Covid-delayed fifth Test after Jonny Bairstow's latest hundred delighted home fans at Edgbaston on Sunday.