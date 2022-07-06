Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs England 1st T20I: Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips and squads

India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 teams: England's Jos Buttler is enjoying an exceptional form in the shortest format of the game. The limited-overs specialist Jason Roy will boost the power of the English brigade on home soil.

Jason Roy is England's highest run scorer in T20 cricket in 2022. AP

India skipper Rohit Sharma is coming out of isolation and will lead the Men in Blue when they cross swords with England in the opening T20 International of the three-match series at Southampton’s Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

For India, big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant have been excluded for the first T20 game, England’s Jonny Bairstow will miss the entire series. All-rounder Hardik Pandya can play a key role after his brilliant performance in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik’s comeback for India will give an extra advantage to the visitors.

India vs England head-to-head, stats

On the other side, English players like Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone can also use their IPL experience to play alongside Indian players. Skipper Jos Buttler is enjoying an exceptional form in the shortest format of the game since IPL. The limited-overs specialist Jason Roy will boost the power of the English brigade on home soil.

England vs India First T20 International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the First T20 International of India’s Tour to England 2021-22.

England vs India Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for England vs India Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan, Jason Roy

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Reece Topley, David Willey

India vs England 1st T20I: Weather at Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 16:20:20 IST

Tags:

