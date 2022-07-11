India vs England 1st One day International 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

After coming of a confident T20I series win, India will take on the Three Lions for the first One Day International of the three-match series on Tuesday at The Oval in London at 5:30 PM IST. While India will eye to conclude the visit to the UK on a positive note by bagging the series, England will also put up a strong challenge in front of the visitors.

The maiden series didn’t go well for the newly crowned captain Jos Buttler. Eoin Morgan’s successor will not only try to record his first series win on home soil but also get back to his form with the bat. On the contrary, Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed to produce anything significant in the T20Is. The right-handed opener started the innings well but couldn't stay longer at the crease.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow will again be seen in the coloured English outfit. Shikhar Dhawan will join hands with Rohit Sharma in India’s opening pair. On the other side, Virat Kohli will aim to get back his desired form. The Indian bowlers are doing well on the tour and Mohammed Shami can be included to power the attack. All-rounder duo Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are also enjoying good forms.

India vs England 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv App will telecast the first ODI of India’s Tour to England 2022.

India vs England Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for India vs England 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya.

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Matt Parkinson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Predicted Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C&WK), Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

