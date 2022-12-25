Mehidy Hasan Miraz put Bangladesh in a winning position early on Day 4 of the second Test against India in Dhaka, dismissing Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to complete his ninth Test five-for.

Mehidy, who had collected a four-fer during India’s first innings in the first Test at Chattogram as well, dismissed Pant in the fifth over of the day, trapping him leg-before with a delivery that held its line and beat the Indian wicketkeeper-batter’s defence. Pant’s wicket dealt a massive blow to India’s hopes of completing a 2-0 sweep given he had top-scored in the first innings with a 104-ball 93.

The off-spinner, who had starred in Bangladesh’s 2-1 ODI series win over the Men in Blue as well, dismissed set batter Axar in his next over, uprooting the leg stump after getting a deflection off his pad.

Here’s a quick look at some of the reactions to Mehidy’s feat on social media:

Yes, the pitch is helping but this is genuinely high quality bowling from Mehidy Hasan — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 25, 2022

Mehidy Hasan has scripted quite a “ghazal” here. Well done.#INDvsBAN — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) December 25, 2022

Mehidy Hassan Miraz has really peaked in his career this tour (though he did have a magnificent start v England) #BANvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 25, 2022

Excellent spell from Mehidy. India have been caught in two minds. At times a game like this opens you up for the better going ahead. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 25, 2022

If this Test happened earlier, Mehidy Hasan would’ve surely got a deal at the IPL Auction. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 25, 2022

Mehidy Christmas! — achettup (@TestingRhymes) December 25, 2022

Mehidy’s strikes followed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan removing nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat in the second over of the day.

India reached 83/7 at the end of 35 overs with Shreyas Iyer, who had scored 87 in the first essay and forged a 159-run stand with Pant, batting alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, the two India’s last-recognised pair in the run chase that appears set for a thrilling finish.

Bangladesh, who have now beaten India in an ODI series at home twice in a row, have never defeated their more fancied neighbours in a Test and now need just three more wickets to complete the historic feat.

