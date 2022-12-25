Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Bangladesh Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Bangladesh Vs India At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 22 December, 2022

22 December, 2022
Starts 09:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

227/10 (73.5 ov)

231/10 (70.2 ov)

2nd Test
India

India

314/10 (86.3 ov)

145/7 (47.0 ov)

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

Live Blog
Bangladesh India
227/10 (73.5 ov) - R/R 3.07 314/10 (86.3 ov) - R/R 3.63
231/10 (70.2 ov) - R/R 3.28 145/7 (47.0 ov) - R/R 3.09

Match Ended

India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 42

Shreyas Iyer - 28

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Shreyas Iyer not out 29 46 4 0
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 42 62 4 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Shakib Al Hasan 14 0 50 2
Mehidy Hasan 19 4 63 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 74/7 (29.3)

71 (71) R/R: 4.05

Shreyas Iyer 28(43)

Axar Patel 34(69) S.R (49.27)

b Mehidy Hasan
IND vs BAN LIVE 2nd Test Day 4 at Dhaka: India need 17 runs, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin fightback

IND vs BAN LIVE 2nd Test Day 4 at Dhaka: India need 17 runs, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin fightback

India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) LIVE 2nd Test Day 4: After Mehidy Hasan ran riot on Day 3, India were left tattering at 45/4. Bangladesh need 6 more wickets to create history, whereas India need 100 runs to stay strong in the WTC race.

10:45 (IST)
six

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

46.1 Mehidy Hasan back in the attack, bowls short and Ravi Ashwin tonks it over deep mid-wicket. That's huge! That six shall seal the match for India. Amazing fightback by these two!

Full Scorecard
10:40 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

Some more drama in the middle, as if it was already not enough. Ashwin pulls off at the last minute, something wrong with his eyes. He immediately puts his hand up to apologise the bowler, but Ahmed runs all the way to Ashwin's end and gives a stare to the batter. 

Full Scorecard
10:38 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

44.5 Khaled Ahmed had almost got Ravi Ashwin there. The ball kept too low and Ashwin managed to bring his bat down just in time! Bangladesh fielders have their hands on head.

Full Scorecard
10:36 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

A 50-run partnership for Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer! This has been a brilliant fightback by these two!

Full Scorecard
10:31 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

42.5 Second four of the over. That was much better from the bowler, gets a thick edge of Ashwin's bat and the ball flies through the gap in the slip cordon. Ashwin played that with hard hands and was a goner, but the slip was a lot wide which worked in his favour. Gets four runs as well in the third man region.
 
India: 120/7 after 43 overs

Full Scorecard
10:27 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

42.3 Four more! Ravi Ashwin this time. Ahmed bowls on the wrong line - the ball drifting down the leg side and Ashwin just had to glance it fine and he doesn't miss it.

Full Scorecard
10:26 (IST)

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

Bangladesh have brought in Khaled Ahmed the pacer into attack!

Full Scorecard
10:24 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

41.3 Now Mehidy Hasan gets the Iyer-treatment. A tad bit short and Iyer rocks on the backfoot to punch it through the off side. A big gap at covers and the ball races away to the boundary line. Iyer counter-attacking in an excellent manner and the momentum shifting in India's favour!

India: 111/7 after 42 overs  

Full Scorecard
10:21 (IST)
four

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live:

40.6 Another boundary for Shreyas Iyer! Sheer class from the right-hander. That was short of good length, outside off and Iyer pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
India: 106/7 after 41 overs

Full Scorecard
10:19 (IST)
four

40.4 A brilliant shot by Shreyas Iyer under pressure. A full delivery outside the off stump and Iyer lofts it over the extra cover region for an amazing boundary. Shakib shouted for a catch but the ball went over the fielder and raced to the fence.

Full Scorecard
Load More

IND vs BAN LIVE 2nd Test Day 4 at Dhaka: India need 17 runs, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin fightback

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE. BCCI/ Twitter


Day 3 Report: Bangladesh fought their way into what earlier appeared a lost cause on Saturday, knocking over four Indian wickets to leave the visitors teetering after Liton Das compiled a gritty half-century on the third day of the second Test in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh bowlers were given 145 runs to defend after Liton’s steely 73 and a wagging tail steered the hosts to 231 all out.

Despite the subpar score, spinners Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan rose to the challenge, reducing India to 45-4 at stumps with 100 still left to chase, leaving the match unexpectedly hanging in the balance.

Mehidy claimed three wickets after Shakib’s initial breakthrough, removing Cheteshwar Pujara (six), Shubman Gill (seven) and Virat Kohli (one). Shakib started the slide with the wicket of captain KL Rahul for two.

Axar Patel survived the day to stay unbeaten on 26 alongside nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat (three), with first-innings heroes Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer yet to come in.

Liton said after the close of play that Bangladesh could keep India under pressure and eke out a win with early wickets on Sunday.

“It is possible to win if we can take one or two more wickets in the early morning,” he said.

“Rishabh and Iyer are yet to come, they are of course good players, but as I said if we can take one or two more wickets they will remain under pressure.”

For India, building a partnership remains vital.

“I feel we should not overthink that four wickets have gone. If one of our batsmen get set, there won’t be much pressure on us,” fast bowler Mohammed Siraj said.

Axar had earlier downed three Bangladesh batters and all of India’s bowlers were among the wickets.

But Liton rode his luck in an innings where he was dropped twice by Kohli — first off Axar and then Ravichandran Ashwin — to score what could be 73 vital runs.

There was little support for him on the other end after opener Zakir Hasan (51) fell soon after lunch until wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan joined him at the crease and the pair compiled an aggressive 46-run stand.

That stand was broken by Axar when he drew Nurul out of his crease to set up an easy stumping for Pant.

Liton then added another brisk 60 runs alongside Taskin Ahmed (31 not out) before he was bowled by a Siraj delivery that nipped back in and found the gap between bat and pad.

Even with those small pockets of resistance, India looked to be in complete control of the match, picking up regular wickets with all their bowlers getting a part of the spoils.

Ashwin had Najmul Hossain trapped leg-before for five in the second over of the day before Siraj removed Bangladesh’s first-innings top-scorer Mominul Haque for the same score.

Unadkat then got skipper Shakib (13) to spoon a length delivery to Gill at cover in his first over of the day.

With the hosts struggling, Axar added to their misery on the stroke of lunch, trapping the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim lbw for nine.

He added two more to his tally after the break, getting Mehidy lbw for nought before dismissing Nurul for 31.

Siraj, Ashwin, and a run-out accounted for the final three wickets.

The Bangladesh bowlers had given their side a glimmer of hope in Friday’s final session, restricting India’s lead to 87 runs just when the visitors looked like they might amass a mammoth score.

Pant and Iyer were running rampant, with both crossing fifty at a rapid pace, ending at 93 and 87 respectively, but Bangladesh knocked over the last six Indian wickets for 61 runs to restrict India to 314.

India won the first Test of the two-match series by 188 runs in Chittagong.

With inputs from AFP

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 25, 2022 10:43:26 IST

Tags:

