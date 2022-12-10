Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul was all praise for both Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli after Men in Blue registered a thumping 227-run consolation win in the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday.

Kishan sent out a strong message to the selectors and the Indian team management that had relegated him to the sidelines in the team’s recent white-ball assignments with a 131-ball 210, becoming only the fourth Indian to go past the 200-mark in ODI cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma.

Kishan shared a 290-run second-wicket stand with Kohli, who scored an ODI century after more than three years as India posted a humongous 409/8 on the board.

“Brilliant to see how Virat and Ishan batted. The way Kishan started, he was looking aggressive from ball one. He got an opportunity and grabbed it with both hands.

“Getting a double hundred in ODIs isn’t done often. Batters were really brave, and we decided to do the same with the ball,” said Rahul, who took over the reigns after Rohit Sharma’s injury.

Bangladesh, in reply, were never in the hunt as they lost wickets from the word go and were hardly given the room to accelerate or build momentum-shifting partnerships by a disciplined bowling attack. The Bangla Tigers, who had pulled off victories from the jaws of defeat in the first two one-dayers in Dhaka, were bundled out for 182, suffering their second-largest ODI defeat as a result.

The two sides are set to meet at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium again in a few days’ time, albeit in whites with the first match of the two-Test series commencing on Wednesday, 14 December. The teams will then return to Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Stadium for the second Test, which will be played between 22 and 26 December.

