Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Eden Gardens: Virat Kohli completes 27th century
Date: Saturday, 23 November, 2019 14:30 IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Play In Progress
This over 68.0
- 1
- 0
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 1
batsman
- 102 (161)
- 4s X 12
- 6s X 0
- 8 (17)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 74 (20)
- M X 3
- W X 1
- 40 (12)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
20 ( 6.5 ) R/R: 2.92
Ravindra Jadeja 8(17)
Virat Kohli 12(24)
|
236/4 (61.1 over)
Ajinkya Rahane 51 (69) SR: S.R (73.91)
c Ebadot Hossain b Taijul Islam
Bangladesh in India 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
14:28 (IST)
What a player!
Take a bow, champion! Taijul drifts down the leg and Kohli pushes the ball towards square-leg and runs two to score his 27th Test century.
-
14:01 (IST)
Rahane is gone!
He cuts the ball but finds the fielder at backward point. Taijul gets his first wicket. Rahane c Ebadat Hossain b Taijul Islam 51(69).
-
11:30 (IST)
Hello and a very warm welcome to Day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Friday was indeed a historic day as both teams got their first taste of playing with pink balls under lights in the ongoing day-night Test. Undoubtedly, Virat Kohli and Co would be pleased with their effort after their premium pacers of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav combined to bundle out the visitors for 106.
The hosts, with their score reading 174-3, currently lead by 68 runs, with captain Kohli (59) and Ajinkya Rahane(23) currently at the crease. Stay tuned for more updates!
What a player!
Take a bow, champion! Taijul drifts down the leg and Kohli pushes the ball towards square-leg and runs two to score his 27th Test century.
After 67 overs,India 252/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 99 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)
Kohli plays and misses the first ball from Ebadot. Good seam position and great line from the pacer. The second one rises sharply and takes the edge off Kohli's bat. The ball falls just before the third slip fielder. The Indian skipper then comes up with a top class shot for a boundary. He's now one run away from a fine ton.
Superb from Kohli!
Fuller and outside the off-stump from Ebadot and Kohli opens the face of the bat and places it really well through covers for a four.
After 66 overs,India 248/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 95 , Ravindra Jadeja 6)
Flight from Taijul in his first ball and Kohli drives past covers for a double. Similar kind of delivery in the third ball but this time, Kohli doesn't time it that well. Five runs from the over.
After 65 overs,India 243/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 91 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)
Kohli moves into the 90s. The last two overs from Taijul tested Kohli but it was not good enough to dismiss him. Kohli has been in these kind of situations far too many times so he knows how to handle himself. Just one single from Ebadot's over.
After 64 overs,India 242/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 90 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)
Taijul is looking in rhythm. Kohli looks to rotate the strike but Taijul does well to keep him in check. He's also flighting the ball, which might be tempting for Kohli but the batsman is vary of the turn. The last ball is a slider on the pads and Kohli gets his bat down on time to sneak a single.
After 63 overs,India 241/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)
Ebadot continues his spell. He wants Jadeja to go for the drives and is looking for the edge but the Indian all-rounder is watchful and leaves the fuller deliveries. No runs from the over.
After 62 overs,India 241/4 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Ravindra Jadeja 5)
New man is Ravindra Jadeja and he gets off the mark straightaway with a push through the covers for a double. Taijul then bowls a good ball that beats Jadeja. The next takes a thick edge and the ball runs to the third-man boundary. Jadeja and Kohli run three. Kohli then goes for a dangerous leave. He thought the ball will turn but it doesn't and ends up being inches away from hitting the stumps.
Rahane is gone!
He cuts the ball but finds the fielder at backward point. Taijul gets his first wicket. Rahane c Ebadat Hossain b Taijul Islam 51(69).
After 61 overs,India 236/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 89 , Ajinkya Rahane 51)
Ebadot drifts down the leg and Kohli pushes the ball towards the square leg to run three. The gap is big but the fielder from fine-leg reaches on time to stop the ball. Rahane then finds the gap at backward point for a single. Kohli goes for a pull in the fourth ball but fails to connect. The final ball is also a bouncer but it's way down the leg-side and goes for four byes.
The primary problem for these inexperienced Bangladeshi bowlers is the consistency factor. They are unable to pitch six balls at one area at a stretch. In the post-match presser last night Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo too expressed his concerns on this issue.
After 60 overs,India 228/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 86 , Ajinkya Rahane 50)
Good over for India. Rahane got his fifty and both batsmen score eight runs from the six balls. Taijul's last ball again spun a bit and Rahane goes for the shot but misses it completely.
Fourth consecutive half-century from Rahane. He's in great form and must look to convert this one to a century.
Taijul tosses the ball up and Rahane plays it across the stumps towards the mid-wicket for a boundary.
After 59 overs,India 220/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 83 , Ajinkya Rahane 45)
Rahane greets Ebadot with a boundary off the first ball and then gets a big inside edge where the ball bounces behind the wickets and the keeper dives to stop it. Rare loose shot from the India vice-captain. Bangladesh are not happy with the ball so the umpires call for a change. In the final ball, Kohli comes up with another good-looking cover drive but there's protection in the deep so just two runs.
Ebadot is introduced into the attack and he's welcomed by a boundary. Solid cover drive from Rahane.
After 58 overs,India 213/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 81 , Ajinkya Rahane 40)
First ball from Taijul is on the stumps and takes a thick edge off Rahane. The second one is a beauty. Turn and bounce to beat Kohli, maybe another day, that would've resulted in a wicket. Kohli plays and misses the final ball too, which didn't turn much but still is a good ball. So, three singles from the over.
After 57 overs,India 210/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , Ajinkya Rahane 38)
Not sure why Al-Amin is getting an extended spell. He never looked threatening today and batsmen are having it easy against him. For a change, there's no boundary in this over. Just one run from the six balls.
After 56 overs,India 209/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 80 , Ajinkya Rahane 37)
Taijul continues with this spell. Kohli takes an easy single after the ball is bowled on the leg-side. The last ball turned a bit but Rahane plays it safely to backward point for another single.
After 55 overs,India 207/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 79 , Ajinkya Rahane 36)
Ordinary bit of fielding by Mahmudullah. Misfield from him resulted in a double otherwise it would've been just one. If Kohli had been the skipper of Bangladesh then Mahmudullah would've got an earful for that sloppiness. Three singles, a double and a four from Al-Amin's over.
A slow bouncer by Al-Amin and Rahane just manages to beat the diving keeper with a mistimed pull.
After 54 overs,India 198/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 75 , Ajinkya Rahane 31)
Kohli started the day at 59 but has quickly moves to 75. It's really dificult to keep him in check, especially when he's settled. Rahane pushes one to the covers and runs two. Three runs from Taijul's over.
After 53 overs,India 195/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 74 , Ajinkya Rahane 29)
Al-Amin bowls another one. This time, he sticks to one line and length – bit short and on the off-stump. Kohli takes a quick single while Rahane blocks the remaining balls. So just one run from this over.
After 52 overs,India 194/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Ajinkya Rahane 29)
Taijul is bowling well, but that means he's not giving away easy runs. Bangladesh need wickets and Taijul must look to break this partnership. Unfortunately, he's not getting much turn either. This one is a maiden.
After 51 overs,India 194/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 73 , Ajinkya Rahane 29)
Al-Amin has conceded a boundary in every over he bowled today. Just not doing enough to test the batsmen. In this over, he gives away two after bowling uppish deliveries to both Kohli and Rahane. Not sure he should bowl one more over in this period.
In the air for sometime and the ball races to the boundary. Rahane times the ball really well and finds the boundary straight down the wicket.
After 50 overs,India 185/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Ajinkya Rahane 24)
Much better over from Taijul. Sticking with the off-stump line in the first three balls. The fourth ball one is a slider down the leg and Rahane guides the ball down the square-leg for a single. So, just one run from the over.
Yesterday, in the first session it was the quality of Indian pacers, rather than behaviour of the pink ball, which triggered the downfall of Bangladesh batsmen. The odd ball did move a bit but overall the conditions were not alien for the batters under the natural light. Today in this session, India would like to stamp their authority in this game. Whereas restricting run flow will be the primary challenge for Bangladesh bowlers in the first couple of hours.
After 49 overs,India 184/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 69 , Ajinkya Rahane 23)
Al-Amin continues. Again, not much pace from the fast-bowler. Just touching the 130-mark. Kohli calls for a quick single after blocking the third ball but it's impossible. Rahane saw that and said no straightaway. Again, the bowler strays in his line and that results in a boundary. Kohli blocks the last two deliveries.
After 48 overs,India 180/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 65 , Ajinkya Rahane 23)
Taijul bowling the second over of the day. Decent start from the left-arm spinner, not giving any room to Kohli. The fourth ball has drifted down the leg and Kohli makes the bowler pay for it with a four. He takes a single off the penultimate delivery. So five runs from the over.
First boundary of Day 2
Down the leg-side by Taijul and Kohli pushes the ball towards the fine-leg for a four.
After 47 overs,India 175/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 60 , Ajinkya Rahane 23)
Al-Amin starts off with a 126 kmph ball outside off-stump. Kohli makes no effort to play a shot. The next one is right on the stumps and Kohli comes up with a good block. The first run of Day 2 comes after Kohli pushes a fuller ball to the point region for a single. No runs from Rahane from last two deliveries.
So the player are out in the middle. Will we see another century from Virat Kohli? Can Rahane make his good start count? Can Bangladesh bowlers bounce back? We'll get to know today.
Al-Amin Hossain will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.
Incoming hundred?
Captain @imVkohli all set for Day 2 of the #PinkBallTest#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/RUr34E8Y2U— BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2019
Today, outside the ground, there is a huge anticipation amongst the crowd surrounding Virat Kohli's possible 100, first by an Indian in an international pink-ball Test. Interestingly, it is at this venue where Kohli scored his first international century in an ODI against Sri Lanka and following that particular knock he never looked back in his career.
Meanwhile, Pakistan are in deep trouble after losing three wickets in their second innings against Australia. Day 3 will end in sometime now, so in case you want to check the scorecard and follow the commentary, click here.
Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli put hosts in commanding position at end of Day 1. Check out our Photopost where you find the best pictures and key moments from Day 1 of the second Test at Kolkata.
Had to work out right length to bowl with pink ball, says Ishant Sharma after fifer on Day 1
Ishant Sharma said the India pacers had to figure out the right length to bowl with pink ball after not getting any swing initially on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh.
More quotes here.
It's fantastic, but only occasionally, says visitors' coach Russell Domingo on pink ball Tests
The first-ever day-night Test between India and Bangladesh may have generated an overwhelming response but visiting coach Russell Domingo on Friday said the pink ball cannot replace the red ball experience.
Read more here.
Winning the toss and opting to bat proved to be catastrophic for Bangladesh for the second game running, and this time, they only lasted 30.3 overs: The shortest first innings of a Test by a visiting team on Indian soil, and the quickest India have ended the first innings of their opponents in Test history. Yash Jha explains more here .
Hello and a very warm welcome to Day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Friday was indeed a historic day as both teams got their first taste of playing with pink balls under lights in the ongoing day-night Test. Undoubtedly, Virat Kohli and Co would be pleased with their effort after their premium pacers of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav combined to bundle out the visitors for 106.
The hosts, with their score reading 174-3, currently lead by 68 runs, with captain Kohli (59) and Ajinkya Rahane(23) currently at the crease. Stay tuned for more updates!
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test at Kolkata, Day 2, Latest Updates:
Second Test, Day 1 report: Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge of their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh at a heaving Eden Gardens on Friday.
Armed with the heavily-lacquered ball, India’s three-pronged pace attack bundled out the tourists for 106 in front of a 60,000-strong crowd which included Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed fifties as India, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-Test series, finished day one on 174-3, to be course for their 12th consecutive home series victory.
Kohli (59 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) will return on Saturday hoping to bat Bangladesh out of the second and final Test and sweep the series.
Bangladesh, who were skittled out inside 31 overs, had to call two concussion substitutes after Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan sustained nasty blows to helmet.
Earlier, India’s pace trio took less than three hours to rout the tourists after Mominul Haque’s decision to bat backfired.
After the lull of the first six overs, Ishant drew first blood, trapping Imrul Kayes lbw en route to an impressive figures of 5-22.
New-ball partner Umesh Yadav (3-29) immediately benefited from a change of ends, dismissing Mominul and Mohammad Mithun in the same over to trigger a spectacular batting collapse.
Ishant attributed his success to his relaxed approach to the game after more than a decade in international cricket.
“I’ve reached that stage in life where I don’t entertain unnecessary worry about my career. That has been a big change,” said the 31-year-old.
“I’m enjoying my game a lot more and the healthy competition within the pace department has also helped me improve.”
India captain Virat Kohli had predicted close-in fielders would struggle to catch the harder, faster pink balls but his fears proved unfounded.
Rohit Sharma took a diving one-handed catch to sent back Mominul, Wriddhiman Saha flew to his right to cut short Mahmudullah’s stay and Cheteshwar Pujara dived forward to pouch a low catch to remove Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with 29, while Liton retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.
Mehidy came on as concussion substitute and Mithun replaced Liton behind the stumps when India came out to bat.
Bangladesh needed a second concussion substitute in Taijul Islam after Nayeem also sustained a hit on the helmet by another vicious Shami delivery.
Indian openers looked at ease against the pink ball but neither Mayank Agarwal (14) nor Rohit Sharma (21) could convert their starts.
Pujara and Kohli helped India eclipse Bangladesh’s paltry total with their 95-run stand.
Pujara made 55 before edging Ebadot Hossain, who unfurled his second salute celebration, but Kohli went on to complete 5,000 runs as test captain.
“Their bowling attack is probably the leading bowling attack in the world,” Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo told reporters.
“They’ve put a lot of side under pressure with their discipline, pace and aggression... they are better than us at the moment, no doubt about that," the coach added.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, KS Bharat
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque(Capt), Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Ebadat Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: