India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma ace pink ball challenge on Day 2
Indian skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink ball challenge as he brought up his 27th Test century against Bangladesh in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors trailed the hosts by 89 runs at the end of the second day’s play. AP
Earlier in the day, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century, before being sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam. AP
Bangladeshi bowlers had a tough day at work. Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain picked up three scalps each as India declared on 347/9. AP
Ishant Sharma continued his impressive run with the ball in the second innings and was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 wickets. AP
Ishant received support at the other end from speedster Umesh Yadav, who picked up two wickets for the hosts. AP
While the visitors’ batting line up fell cheaply, Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone warrior for them. The right-hander’s unbeaten half-century guided the visitors to 152/6 at stumps. AP
