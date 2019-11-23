First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • 1/6
    Indian skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink ball challenge as he brought up his 27th Test century against Bangladesh in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors trailed the hosts by 89 runs at the end of the second day’s play. AP

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink ball challenge as he brought up his 27th Test century against Bangladesh in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors trailed the hosts by 89 runs at the end of the second day’s play. AP

  • 2/6
    Earlier in the day, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century, before being sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam. AP

    Earlier in the day, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century, before being sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam. AP

  • 3/6
    Bangladeshi bowlers had a tough day at work. Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain picked up three scalps each as India declared on 347/9. AP

    Bangladeshi bowlers had a tough day at work. Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain picked up three scalps each as India declared on 347/9. AP

  • 4/6
    Ishant Sharma continued his impressive run with the ball in the second innings and was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 wickets. AP

    Ishant Sharma continued his impressive run with the ball in the second innings and was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 wickets. AP

  • 5/6
    Ishant received support at the other end from speedster Umesh Yadav, who picked up two wickets for the hosts. AP

    Ishant received support at the other end from speedster Umesh Yadav, who picked up two wickets for the hosts. AP

  • 6/6
    While the visitors’ batting line up fell cheaply, Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone warrior for them. The right-hander’s unbeaten half-century guided the visitors to 152/6 at stumps. AP

    While the visitors’ batting line up fell cheaply, Mushfiqur Rahim was the lone warrior for them. The right-hander’s unbeaten half-century guided the visitors to 152/6 at stumps. AP




CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all

Loading...