1/6 Indian skipper Virat Kohli aced the pink ball challenge as he brought up his 27th Test century against Bangladesh in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The visitors trailed the hosts by 89 runs at the end of the second day’s play. AP

2/6 Earlier in the day, Ajinkya Rahane also brought up his fourth-successive half-century, before being sent back to the pavilion by Taijul Islam. AP

3/6 Bangladeshi bowlers had a tough day at work. Al-Amin Hossain and Ebadot Hossain picked up three scalps each as India declared on 347/9. AP

4/6 Ishant Sharma continued his impressive run with the ball in the second innings and was once again the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 wickets. AP

5/6 Ishant received support at the other end from speedster Umesh Yadav, who picked up two wickets for the hosts. AP