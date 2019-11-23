Kolkata: Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first day/night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is easier than the red ball.

There had been plenty of talks around the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight hours. Asked about visibility, the former India captain said: "It's actually easier than the red ball."

Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.

Ganguly, who was the man behind India hosting its maiden day/night Test after initial resistance, was delighted with the big turnout at the Eden Gardens.

"So many watched the match, that is the most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."

Ganguly thanked Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said.

