India vs Bangladesh: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says sighting pink ball is easier than red ball
Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first day/night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is "easier" than the red ball.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first day/night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is easier than the red ball.
File image of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Getty Images
There had been plenty of talks around the heavily-lacquered ball especially during the twilight hours. Asked about visibility, the former India captain said: "It's actually easier than the red ball."
Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink ball Test in Australia next year.
Ganguly, who was the man behind India hosting its maiden day/night Test after initial resistance, was delighted with the big turnout at the Eden Gardens.
"So many watched the match, that is the most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."
Ganguly thanked Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday, and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said.
Updated Date:
Nov 23, 2019 19:33:10 IST
