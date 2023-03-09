As India face off against Australia in the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Test, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli. The India legend has been in poor form in Tests since 2019 and this has continued in the ongoing series against Australia, where Kohli has scored just 111 runs in three fixtures. His average against spinners has come down to 22.85 from 115 in 2017-20. In the Test series against Australia, his struggles against spin bowling have been so evident that Kohli has been sent back to the hut twice by left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and thrice by his fellow spin partner Todd Murphy.

Kohli will be looking to shrug off his recent string of dismal performances in the Ahmedabad Test. The right-handed batter is just 42 runs away from scoring 4,000 Test runs at home. If Kohli manages to go past this milestone, he will only be the fifth India batter to do so after Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, India head coach Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag.

If Kohli manages to score these crucial runs during India’s first innings in the Ahmedabad Test, he will break Dravid and Gavaskar’s record to become the third-fastest batter to score 4000 Test runs.

It took Gavaskar 87 innings to achieve the feat while Dravid took 88. Kohli has slammed 3,958 runs in 76 innings. The former India skipper’s average of 58.20 is the highest among all batters in the list.

Apart from Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma is also vying for multiple career achievements. The opener is just 21 runs away from scoring 17000 runs in international cricket. Sharma is 56 runs away from going past the 3000-run mark in international cricket as captain of the Indian side. He is 33 runs away from scoring 2000 Test runs in India.

India are leading the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. While the hosts registered easy wins in Nagpur and Delhi, Australia turned the tables on them and managed to achieve victory in the Indore Test by 9 wickets. India need to win the fourth and final Test against Australia in order to comfortably qualify for the World Test Championship final set to be held in June at the Oval stadium.

As for the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test, Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first.

