  • India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1, LIVE Cricket Score: AUS 75/2 at lunch break with Smith, Khawaja unbeaten

IND vs AUS LIVE Cricket Score: India will look for a victory over Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to seal a spot in the WTC final.

File image of Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma at the toss in Indore. Sportzpics

India Vs Australia At Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 09 March, 2023

09 March, 2023
Starts 09:30 (IST)
Lunch
Australia

Australia

75/2 (29.0 ov)

4th Test
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
11:34 (IST)

Australia 75/2 after 29 overs 

It's lunch on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Australia have eight wickets in hand, with Usman Khawaja (27*) and Steve Smith (2*) unbeaten in the middle. R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami with the wickets, removing Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. Do join us in about 40 minutes for the second session. 

11:26 (IST)

Australia 75/2 after 27 overs

Ashwin bowls the 26th over of the day, and just two runs come off it. Shami into the attack in the next over, which also ends in a maiden. 

11:12 (IST)

Australia 73/2 after 23 overs 

Mohammed Shami resumes, and he collects his first wicket of this Test. He cleans up Marnus Labuschagne, dislodging the leg-stump. Steve Smith is the new batter for Aussies, and he has the task cut out with opener Khawaja at the other end. 

11:09 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Mohammed Shami cleans up Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus looks to punch through the off-side, but gets a thick inside edge as the ball chops onto the leg-stump. Labuschagne b Shami 3

11:04 (IST)

Australia 72/1 after 22 overs

R Ashwin goes over the wicket. Tidy stuff from Ashwin as the over ends in a maiden. Will India manage to take another wicket or two before lunch? 

10:53 (IST)

Australia 67/1 after 19 overs

Jadeja continues. Just the single off Marnus Labuschagne in the over, as he plays towards the cover region. 

10:45 (IST)
wkt

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough! Ashwin removes Travis Head, who is caught by Ravindra Jadeja at mid-on. A miscued shot from Travis Head costs in his dismissal. Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32

10:32 (IST)

Australia 56/0 after 14 overs 

Ashwin back into the attack. Just a boundary off Khawaja in the over as he glances it fine for a four. Time for a breather as players take a drinks break. 

10:28 (IST)

Australia 52/0 after 13 overs 

The first hour of play is almost complete, but India are yet to take a wicket. Head and Khawaja keep Australia's scoreboard ticking. Head collects yet another boundary, his fifth of the innings already, as he punches through point for four.Head adds a couple of more boundaries in the over, as the 50-run stand between him and Khawaja comes up. 

10:20 (IST)

Australia 34/0 after 8 overs

Umesh Yadav returns. Travis Head goes straight down the ground for a four, making use of Yadav's overpitched delivery and using the full face of the bat. A productive over for Head as he collects yet another boundary off the last ball of the over. Eight off it. 

11:09 (IST)

OUT! Mohammed Shami cleans up Marnus Labuschagne. Marnus looks to punch through the off-side, but gets a thick inside edge as the ball chops onto the leg-stump. Labuschagne b Shami 3
10:45 (IST)

OUT! India finally get the breakthrough! Ashwin removes Travis Head, who is caught by Ravindra Jadeja at mid-on. A miscued shot from Travis Head costs in his dismissal. Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32
09:15 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score 

Playing XI 

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Steve Smith (Captain),Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon
09:05 (IST)

India vs Australia LIVE Score 

Toss update: Steve Smith wins the coin toss and says Australia will bat first against India in Ahmedabad.

Team changes, India: Mohammed Shami comes in for Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Unchanged from the Indore Test ​ 

Preview: India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co come into this match needing a win to secure their spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final that will be played in London from 7 June. Should India draw or lose the fourth Test, then they would have to depend on New Zealand completing a clean sweep in a two-match Test series that started earlier on Thursday.

While Shubman Gill will be expected to retain his place in the playing XI, there will at least be one change for Team India, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj is set to be rested for the fourth Test in order to prepare for the three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on 17 March. In that case, Shami will have his pace partner in Umesh Yadav in Ahmedabad.

For Australia, Cameron Green bowled just two overs in Indore, and it will be interesting to see how many overs he will be given in Ahmedabad. Steve Smith will lead Australia for a second consecutive Test in Pat Cummins’ Australia.

With Australia having qualified for the WTC final after their win in Indore, their only focus now will be avoiding yet another series defeat on Indian soil.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

Updated Date: March 09, 2023 11:32:33 IST

