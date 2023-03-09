Preview: India take on Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Rohit Sharma and Co come into this match needing a win to secure their spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final that will be played in London from 7 June. Should India draw or lose the fourth Test, then they would have to depend on New Zealand completing a clean sweep in a two-match Test series that started earlier on Thursday.

While Shubman Gill will be expected to retain his place in the playing XI, there will at least be one change for Team India, with Mohammed Shami coming in for Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj is set to be rested for the fourth Test in order to prepare for the three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on 17 March. In that case, Shami will have his pace partner in Umesh Yadav in Ahmedabad.

For Australia, Cameron Green bowled just two overs in Indore, and it will be interesting to see how many overs he will be given in Ahmedabad. Steve Smith will lead Australia for a second consecutive Test in Pat Cummins’ Australia.

With Australia having qualified for the WTC final after their win in Indore, their only focus now will be avoiding yet another series defeat on Indian soil.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

