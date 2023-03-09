Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: PM Narendra Modi presents Rohit Sharma with Test cap in Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were in attendance at the start of fourth India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi presents Rohit Sharma with Test cap in Ahmedabad

PM Narendra Modi and India captain Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad stadium. Sportzpics

PM Narendra Modi presented a special cap to Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opposition team captain Steve Smith received his Test cap from Australian PM Anthony Albanese as a special felicitation event for the PMs was held at the stadium before the start of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated Albanese at the event while BCCI general secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi. Modi and Albanese later also completed a lap of honour on the ground in a specially-designed chariot to mark the 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

Coming to the playing XIs for the match. Australia’s stand-in skipper Smith opted for an unchanged side, while India dropped Mohammed Siraj to bring in Mohammed Shami.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 09, 2023 09:57:59 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Michael Kasprowicz wants visitors to play three pacers in Indore including Scott Boland
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Michael Kasprowicz wants visitors to play three pacers in Indore including Scott Boland

Michael Kasprowicz has urged Australia to play to their strengths and use three pacers in the third Test against Australia.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test

India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at Indore from 1 March, Find out live streaming details about the match here.

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Kohli, Jadeja bat with intent in nets at Indore; Gill continues to ooze class

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer did not practice on Sunday and are expected to join the team on Monday.