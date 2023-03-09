PM Narendra Modi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were in attendance at the start of fourth India vs Australia Test in Ahmedabad.
PM Narendra Modi presented a special cap to Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The opposition team captain Steve Smith received his Test cap from Australian PM Anthony Albanese as a special felicitation event for the PMs was held at the stadium before the start of the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji presents the special cap to #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 while The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese presents the cap to Australia captain Steve Smith.@narendramodi | @PMOIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/8RH70LOx0v
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023
BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated Albanese at the event while BCCI general secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi. Modi and Albanese later also completed a lap of honour on the ground in a specially-designed chariot to mark the 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.
The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and The Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese have arrived at the stadium! @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AlboMP | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/5bijT2ENJ5
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2023
Coming to the playing XIs for the match. Australia’s stand-in skipper Smith opted for an unchanged side, while India dropped Mohammed Siraj to bring in Mohammed Shami.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami
Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann
