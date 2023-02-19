Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

India vs Australia: 'This loss hurts', Pat Cummins rues losing Delhi Test despite being on top at one point

Australia lost nine wickets in the morning session on Day 3 thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's fiery spell, with India chasing down the 115-run target with six wickets to spare.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins bowls during the second Test against India in New Delhi. Sportzpics

Team India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with yet another clinical performance on home soil, with Ravindra Jadeja dishing out his career-best performance to blow Australia away on Day 3 of the second Test in Delhi.

Jadeja ran through the Australian lineup like a hot knife through butter as the visitors lost nine wickets in a single session, getting bundled out for 113 after resuming from their overnight score of 61/1. India, in reply, got off to a shaky start by losing opener KL Rahul early, but eventually managed to get home with six wickets intact.

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Team India celebrate winning 2nd Test

It’s been two games in a row that India have beaten Australia in a space of three days, following their innings and 132-run victory in Nagpur. According to Australia captain Pat Cummins however, the defeat in Delhi will hurt them a lot more as they were ahead of the hosts at one stage of the game.

“I thought 260 was a decent score in the first innings. The guys bounced back well. But India batted well, just 1-2 partnerships and you can get to that 260 mark quite easily. In the innings break, it was all even. Disappointed, we were ahead of the game but we slipped. We need a review on what could have been done different,” Cummins said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Also Read: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during Delhi Test

Cummins was also critical of some of the shot played by his batters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Everyone controls their own game, some balls just have your name. But we need a review on the shot choice, did we do things right? Both games were disappointing, this one in particular. We were ahead in the game and that doesn’t happen often in India. This loss hurts,” added the right-arm pacer.

The defeat in Delhi extends Australia’s wait for a Test series win over India, their last victory having come on home soil in 2014-15. With the prospect of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beyond their reach now, Australia will hope to avoid a Test series defeat from here, and secure their passage into the ICC World Test Championship that takes place at the Oval starting 7 June.

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 15:14:56 IST

