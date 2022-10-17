India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up: ’What a win!’, Twitter hails Men in Blue’s six-run win over defending champs

Team India began their preparation for the T20 World Cup in style with a thrilling win over hosts and defending champions Australia in the first of their two warmup matches on Monday.

Mohammed Shami, whose T20I prospects had dried up in recent months and was initially not named in the India squad, dished out a star performance as his haul of 3/4 in the final over of the Australian chase sealed a six-run win. Earlier KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav produced sparkling half-centuries that helped the Men in Blue post a competitive 186/7 on the board.

India, for once, held their nerve in the death overs and executed their plans perfectly to stifle the Aussies after the hosts had been in the driving seat for a majority of the chase. Skipper Aaron Finch bounced back to form with a 54-ball 76 and Mitchell Marsh, Player of the Final in last year’s edition, impressed after being sent out to open with an 18-ball 35. Their contributions put Australia in a position from where they could canter to a victory; instead they lost the plot thanks to some brilliant fielding and bowling from the Indians.

Social media was all praise for the Men in Blue following their victory. Here, we take a look at some of the reactions on social media:

