India vs Australia, T20 World Cup warm-up: ’What a win!’, Twitter hails Men in Blue’s six-run win over defending champs

India fought back valiantly with the ball in business end of the game after playing catch-up for the most part to collect a six-run win over Australia at Gabba in the first of their two warm-up clashes.
Team India began their preparation for the T20 World Cup in style with a thrilling win over hosts and defending champions Australia in the first of their two warmup matches on Monday.
Mohammed Shami, whose T20I prospects had dried up in recent months and was initially not named in the India squad, dished out a star performance as his haul of 3/4 in the final over of the Australian chase sealed a six-run win. Earlier KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav produced sparkling half-centuries that helped the Men in Blue post a competitive 186/7 on the board.
Read: Shami’s over and other talking points from IND-AUS warmup match
India, for once, held their nerve in the death overs and executed their plans perfectly to stifle the Aussies after the hosts had been in the driving seat for a majority of the chase. Skipper Aaron Finch bounced back to form with a 54-ball 76 and Mitchell Marsh, Player of the Final in last year’s edition, impressed after being sent out to open with an 18-ball 35. Their contributions put Australia in a position from where they could canter to a victory; instead they lost the plot thanks to some brilliant fielding and bowling from the Indians.
Social media was all praise for the Men in Blue following their victory. Here, we take a look at some of the reactions on social media:
What A Win! #TeamIndia beat Australia by 6⃣ runs in the warm-up game!
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/3dEaIjgRPS #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/yqohLzZuf2
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
WWWWooooooh!
What a win
: BCCI | #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xOJ08QaUsT
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 17, 2022
Virat Kohli is showing why fitness matters #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rAzRhrrhQQ
— Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) October 17, 2022
TOP SPELL! Bhuvi kept it tight from his end and managed to bag the key wickets of Marsh & Maxwell!
Well done, Bhuvi!
Getty • #BhuvneshwarKumar #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/6OIfC7Mt7E
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 17, 2022
So maybe Shami is ready…..
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2022
It’s only a warm-up, but India’s problems are already so apparent…and I wonder if anyone else saw Hardik clutching his leg after finishing his over a short while back? #AUSvIND #T20WorldCup
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 17, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
India’s fabled bench strength dithers as an unsettled assembly line fails to get the desired results. Even the selection of Rahul Dravid as coach is being questioned. So, where does India stand at the T20 World Cup?
India vice-captain KL Rahul smashed three sixes and twice as many fours to get the Men in Blue off to a confident start in their warmup match against hosts Australia in Brisbane.
Mohammed Shami led a sensational fightback after KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's fifties as India began their preparations on an ideal note with a six-run win over Australia.