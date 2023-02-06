India have not lost a Test series at home since 2012 and the last time they lost to Australia in their own backyard was in 2004, but Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene feels that the Aussies have a chance of beating the Rohit Sharma-led side in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy four-match series which begins on 9 February in Nagpur.

Having only lost one match in 15 Tests, Australia lead the World Test Championship table and a win in India will see them qualify for the final. India are second in the table while Sri Lanka are third and both teams are in contention for a spot in the final.

Jayawardene hopes that Australia beat India to help Sri Lanka in their quest to reach the WTC final and predicted a 2-1 series win for the Aussies.

“I think it’s always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that…it depends on how each team starts the series and who’s got that momentum. But it will be fascinating,” Jayawardene said in the latest edition of ICC Review.

“It’s difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I’m hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it’s going to be a tough one.”

Shubman Gill’s rise as a batter across all formats has strengthened Team India’s batting and Jayawardene feels the youngster has what it takes to do well in Tests.

“He’s (Gill) been very good, he’s technically very sound and he’s a good player of pace,” Jayawardene said. “That’ll keep him in good stead against that Australian attack, but it’s always going to be tough and it will be a very good series.

“He is in great form at the moment and if he converts that into red-ball cricket and have that tempo, maturity, understanding of the situations and conditions, he’d be a great asset at the top of the line-up for India. He does give them those good starts at a good tempo to put opposition bowling attacks under pressure.”

