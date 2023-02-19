India skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for his side after they ran through the Australian batting lineup in the second Test in Delhi to collect another win inside three days.

Ravindra Jadeja was at the forefront of yet another Indian victory, making the Australian batters dance to his tunes and returning with his career-best figures of 7/42 in the process as the visitors lost nine wickets for 52 runs in the morning session to get bundled out for 113.

India, in reply, lost the wicket of KL Rahul early in the chase but managed to regain composure through partnerships to cruise home with six wickets intact.

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Team India celebrate winning 2nd Test

“Fantastic result for us. Looking at how things were yesterday, the way we came back and finished our job was great. Even if we were just one run behind, I felt we were trailing because we had to bat last. I think the bowlers were fantastic, to take 9 wickets today morning is commendable. And then we finished the job with the bat,” Rohit said in a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar during the post-match presentation ceremony.

After opting to bat, Australia crossed 200 for the first time in this series, posting 263 on the board — nearly as many runs as they did across two innings during the first Test in Nagpur. India then suffered a batting collapse, getting reduced to 139/7 at one stage with off-spinner Nathan Lyon collecting a five-for before Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin mounted another rescue to bridge the gap with the Australian first innings total.

Also Read: Pat Cummins rues losing Delhi Test despite being on top at one point

When asked to pick some of the defining moments from the game,’Hitman’ named the Axar-Ashwin partnership as well as the one between Kohli and Player of the Match Jadeja.

“There are lot of moments across four innings, but I thought the partnership between Jadeja and Virat, and then Axar-Ash was brilliant. I think that’s a big help because of the balance we have created for ourselves,” Rohit added.

The two teams travel south to Indore, which was awarded the third Test after the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was declared unfit for hosting the high-profile match. Having successfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and extended their unbeaten bilateral Test run against Australia, India will set their sights on sealing their qualification for the World Test Championship final that takes place at the Oval between 7 to 11 June this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.