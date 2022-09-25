Australia opener Cameron Green takes Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground in the powerplay of the third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Green scored a brisk half-century – 52 off 21 deliveries hitting seven boundaries and three maximums – at a ridiculous strike rate of 247.62

The opener started to get after the bowlers from the first over itself. He miscued the first ball of the innings but smashed the next ball for a huge six over the cow corner.

The batter smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 12 runs in the first over. Jasprit Bumrah as well conceded 17 runs in his first over. Axar Patel was again excellent with the ball and removed skipper Aaron Finch early for just seven runs, but also gave away 31 runs in three overs.

I. C. Y. M. I!

Aaron Finch: Caught @hardikpandya7, bowled @akshar2026 Sit back & relive that dismissal 🔽 Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/19jctg2mzg — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022

Green looked like a man possessed and was out with an intention to hit each ball out of the park. And he did succeed, scoring the fastest half-century in T20Is against India.

Green’s 52 runs were also the most by a batter in the powerplay in a T20I against India. The previous best was West Indies’ Johnson Charles’ 51 in 2016 in Lauderhill.

Green was however dismissed at the end of the fifth over as he miscued a wide delivery outside the off stump and KL Rahul completed a good catch at backward point. Bhuvneshwar Kumar compensated for his expensive first over giving just six runs and dismissing Green in his second over.

Australia ended the powerplay at 66/2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.