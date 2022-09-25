Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Australia: Direct hit from deep by Axar Patel runs out Glenn Maxwell; Watch video

While taking three wickets in the match, Axar Patel remained bullish with his fielding too as his 'rocket throw' from the hit directly hits the wicket to run out Glenn Maxwell during India vs Australia 3rd T20 in Hyderabad

Axar Patel (centre) celebrates with Yuzvendra Chahal after taking a wicket against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday. AP

Known to be an extraordinary fielder, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel executed another run-out to perfection on Sunday during the India vs Australia 3rd T20 in Hyderabad as his throw from the deep caught a fast-pacing Glenn Maxwell off his crease.

The incident happened during the eighth over of the match when Maxwell, who was batting at 5 runs off 10 balls, was looking to take a risky double after pulling the ball towards the deep backward square leg region. Maxwell, with Steve Smith at the other end, completed the first run safely and thought could steal the second too while giving it a go.

However, Patel came in running from the square of the wicket and shot a direct hit at the stump as Maxwell was found short off the crease.

Patel was also the most influential Indian bowler on the day as he finished with a bowling figure of 3/33 as Australia put on a challenging total of 186/7 with Cameron Green (52 runs off 21 balls) and Tim Davids (54 off 27) firing for the visitors. At the time of writing, India were 91/2 in 9.5 overs.

Earlier in the second T20 in Nagpur, Axar showed his quick reflexes to run out Cameron Green after collecting a throw from Virat Kohli.

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 21:38:04 IST

