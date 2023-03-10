Ahmedabad: It took Cameron Green just two innings to hit his maiden hundred on Indian soil. Only Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey are the recent Aussies who scored a hundred in their first innings in India. Hayden scored 119 in the Wankhede Test in 2001; Clarke, on debut, hit 151 in the 2004 Bengaluru Test and Hussey’s 146 came in the 2008 Bengaluru Test.

LIVE COVERAGE| India vs Australia 4th Test Day 2

Still early days in the whites but Green has ticked the crucial boxes and has added a hundred on Indian soil to his fifties in the away series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Not many overseas batters have made immediate impact in India. Even standing captain Steve Smith took five innings before reaching the three-figure mark in India and former Australia great Ricky Ponting got the opportunity to remove his helmet only in the 15th Test innings.

It’s a challenging place to bat in and the challenge multiplied when the hosts rolled out raging-turners for the first three Tests. Unlike his teammates, Green, who missed the first two fixtures with an injury, didn’t have many ghosts of the past to deal with as he had only one hit in the Indore Test. And he looked really solid in that morning session on Day 2 with Peter Handscomb.

Many were keeping a close eye on Green and how he would perform in these conditions as he lends a lot of balance to the side with both bat and ball. His inclusion allowed Smith to have five bowling options in both Indore and ongoing Ahmedabad Test. The strip at Motera was the flattest of the four we have seen in the series so far but run-scoring wasn’t an easy affair. India stuck to tight lines even when nothing was happening off the surface or in the air. But Green picked his moments, picked his bowlers and stuck to his strengths in a very fluent century.

Driving licence

It is refreshing to see the cover drive as the most productive shot for a batter. In a series where sweeps, flicks and pushes to mid-on have done bulk of the scoring, Ahmedabad strip allowed the batters to operate in the conventional V.

56 of Green’s 114 came between covers and long-off and he collected as many as eight boundaries in the region. The cover-drive was the most productive shot as it earned him 37 runs with an astounding control percentage.

Read | ‘Zen’ Usman Khawaja defies naysayers in record 422-ball 180-run knock

After huff and puff of the dusty surfaces, the crunching sound of the ball meeting the blade finally returned when Green creamed deliveries beautifully off the front-foot. He was severe on anything full outside off and was predominantly on the front-foot right through his innings.

As his first instinct was to come forward, the right-hander got into good positions for the drives and brilliant extension of the arms, with a dominant bottom-hand, allowed him to get immense power. Umesh Yadav was on the receiving end of most of the damage as the experienced speedster was taken for plenty by the young Aussie. To be clear, Umesh missed his lengths far too often against Green who was in no mood to shoulder arms to looseners.

The new-ball damage

! A sigh of relief for #TeamIndia as @ashwinravi99 strikes twice in an over to remove Cameron Green and Alex Carey Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8DPghkx0DE#INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/e8caRqCHOq — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2023

The game was nicely balanced on the opening day when India struck in quick succession to remove both Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb. The hosts had their tails up but Green shouldered responsibility with Usman Khawaja and scored at a brisk clip. He completely changed the complexion of the game with that little cameo against the second new-ball which saw India leak 54 runs in the last nine overs of the day.

As bowling coach Paras Mhambrey accepted at the end of day’s play, India allowed the game to drift with that spell and conceded far too many.

“Wicket is good to bat. Runs were difficult to score against the old ball. We allowed game to drift with second new ball. We gave some extra runs with the second new ball,” Mhambrey said on Thursday.

Stocks on the rise in India

Cameron Green in India in Int’l cricket: •61(30) – In T20I.

•5(4) – In T20I.

•52(21) – In T20I.

•21(57) – In Tests.

•114(170) – In Tests. pic.twitter.com/izjVtxFr10 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 10, 2023

Well before this series, Green’s stock has been on the ascendancy in India. He did well in the few outings in the limited-overs and became the talk of the nation when Mumbai Indians decided to spend Rs 17.5 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi late last year.

After getting his man, Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was in no mood to hide his excitement and kept pacing up and down in the press-conference area moments after raising the paddle for the winning bid. The most successful IPL team went hard for the Aussie all-rounder and secured his services for the second-highest price tag ever in the history of the competition. Ever since Kieron Pollard announced retirement, MI needed a player in his mould and Green was the perfect match.

“Cameron Green fits our profile. We thought he was exactly what we needed. We were looking at players on the younger side. In the last two auctions, we’ve deliberately picked players that are younger and give us some more lifetime value,” Ambani had said after the bid.

A controversial word in this part of the world but Green is a three-dimensional player and brings a lot to the table, in any format, in all three departments. Quick reminder: he is just 23.

For now, Australia would hope he does some magic with the ball since it’s going to be a long toil under the unforgiving sun on a very flat surface.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.