India vs Australia 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 3rd ODI online on Live TV

After a last-ball defeat in the second ODI, the Indian women's cricket team will have to pick themselves up and play for the pride as they take on hosts Australia in the third and final ODI at the Harrup Park in MaCkay.

Australia extended their winning streak to 26 when they chased down 275 in 50 overs thanks to a brilliant knock by opener Beth Mooney who remained unbeaten on 125.

India batted first and got off to a decent start thanks to Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Mandhana made 86 off 94 balls while Richa Ghosh played a valuable knock of 44. Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Jhulan Goswami all contributed with the bat to ensure India posted a decent total on board.

In the chase, Australia lost the first four wickets for just 54 runs. Then Mooney and Tahila McGrath shared a superb partnership to give hope for their team. McGrath was dismissed for 74 but Mooney and Nicola Carey took charge and took the match till the last over.

They needed 13 off the last six deliveries and the equation came down to three off one ball. Too add to the drama, Goswami bowled a waist-high full-toss which the third umpire called a no-ball and then Carey and Mooney completed two runs off the final ball to seal a sensational win for Australia.

As the visitors look to avoid a 3-0 series loss, Mithali Raj and Co will also hope for a better fielding performance in the third ODI.

Here's all you need to know about the third ODI between Australia and India:

When is the third ODI between Australia and India?

The third ODI between Australia and India is on Sunday, 26 September.

Where will the third ODI between Australia and India be played?

The third ODI between Australia and India will be played at the Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland.

What time will the match begin?

The third ODI between Australia and India will begin at 5.35 am IST. The toss will take place at 5.05 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The third ODI between Australia and India will be telecast on SONY SIX & SONY SIX HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squad

India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.