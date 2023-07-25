India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur continues to face criticism for her antics at the end of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh at Mirpur. Harmanpreet, who broke the stumps after her LBW dismissal and made gestures towards umpire Tanvir Ahmed, after the match also slammed the standard of umpiring in Bangladesh.

“I think (there is) a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony after the three-match ODI series ended as 1-1.

At end-of-series photographs with the team, Harmanpreet reportedly asked for the Bangladeshi umpires to join the hosts, suggesting that it was the officials that helped Bangladesh to tie the ODI series against India.

As per a report, the India skipper could be found guilty of Level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct and miss two T20Is.

The 34-year-old batter’s actions have been termed as “pathetic” by 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal and now former India captain Diana Edulji has criticised Harmanpreet.

In her column on Indian Express, Edujli, who played 20 Test matches and 34 ODIs, has said that Harmanpreet set a “bad example” for her teammates with her actions.

“Cricketers reacting to a bad umpiring decision, though not ideal, is nothing new. To a certain extent, one can be pardoned since when you get out in a crunch match, sometimes it is difficult to control the emotions. Harmanpreet isn’t the first cricketer to show dissent and the ICC rightly imposed sanctions on her. I understand wrong decisions were made. We have seen wrong decisions in the past too, not only in women’s cricket but in men’s cricket too,” Edulji wrote.

“However, what happened post-game was not needed, all the more because Harmanpreet is the Indian captain. She has set a bad example for her teammates. I say that because juniors look up to seniors and this, over a period of time, can impact the team culture. This makes Harmanpreet’s behaviour all the more unacceptable.”

She also said that Harmanpreet calling umpires to join the host team during the photographs was a “deplorable” act.

“It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them. I am aware that Harman is hot-tempered, and maybe her ugly conduct was because she wasn’t able to score runs. But she crossed the limit that day as she continued to protest during the presentation ceremony,” added Edulji.