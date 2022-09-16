That's all we have for you from this contest. We hope you enjoyed our coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye, and good night!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament. The main tournament starts only on Saturday, but on Friday, India Maharajas, led by Sourav Ganguly, and World Giants, captained by Eoin Morgan lock horns in a special benefit match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
After 18.4 overs, India Maharajas 175/4
GAME OVER! Tanmay Srivastava and Yusuf Pathan script India Maharajas' six-wicket win over World Giants. Tim Bresnan picked three wickets while Fidel Edwards collected one.
FIFTY for Yusuf Pathan! An entertaining knock indeed!
After 18 overs, India Maharajas 162/4
India Maharajas need just nine runs off 12 balls. Yusuf and Irfan, the Pathan brothers in the middle.
OUT! Tanmay Srivastava's knock comes to an end! Tim Bresnan with the wicket for World Giants.
After 16 overs, India Maharajas 148/3
Tanmay Srivastava gets to his fifty. He and Yusuf Pathan have kept India in the game now. Time for a time-out. India Maharajas need 23 runs off 24 balls.
After 14 overs, India Maharajas 122/3
Monty Panesar into the attack. Nine runs off the over. India Maharajas need 49 runs off 36 balls to win.
After 13 overs, India Maharajas 113/3
Fidel Edwards in for his third over. India now need 58 runs off 42 balls to win, with 13 runs coming off the over.
After 12 overs, India Maharajas 100/3
Muttiah Muralitharan back into the attack. Yusuf Pathan collects a six to bring some smiles on the fans present in the stadium. India Maharajas need 71 runs off 48 balls.
After 10 overs, India Maharajas 80/3
Muttiah Muralitharan into his second over. Yusuf Pathan collects a boundary for India Maharajas. Haflway through the chase now. India need 91 more runs to win off 60 balls.
Preview: The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday.
A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on 16 September.
Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan, who will be representing Manipal Tigers, said in a press interaction in Kolkata on Thursday that he will be aiming to roll back the years when he takes the field for his team. “After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us.”
“As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said.
With 90 cricketing greats in action, the league will take part in 16 matches including the benefit match.
Some of the top names who would be gracing the tournament with their presence are Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, and Brett Lee among others.
The proceeds of the benefit match will be given to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.
Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are the other two franchises in the four-team league.
