India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends RSWS 2022 Final: Naman Ojha’s 68-ball ton helps Indians set challenging target

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Ojha smashed 15 fours and two maximums, during his stay at the crease, finishing unbeaten on 108 off 71 balls.
Naman Ojha rose to the occasion for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka Legends in Raipur as the opener smashed a 68-ball century to power his side to a commanding total on Saturday.
Wicketkeeper-batter Ojha took over the reigns of his side after the Indians lost the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina early in the powerplay, the former departing in the very first over, getting clean-bowled for a duck by Nuwan Kulasekara.
Ojha, however, found support from R Vinay Kumar as the pair not only helped the Indian side recover to 51/2 at the end of the powerplay but also forged a 90-run third-wicket stand.
The Madhya Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter smashed 15 fours and two maximums at a strike rate of over 150, reaching the three-figure mark with a maximum off Ishan Jayaratne in the penultimate over of the innings.
What an Extraordinary Batting Technique!
Naman Ojha Hit the Fantabulous Century in The Finals of RSWS season 2, putting up an unbeaten score of 108 runs from 71 balls
It is an Adrenaline rush moment for all of us! #namanojha pic.twitter.com/gyzbAdyPu6
— India Legends (@India__Legends) October 1, 2022
Though the Indians lost the wickets of the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, in the final over, consecutive boundaries off Stuart Binny’s bat ensured they posted a challenging 195/6 on the board at the end of their innings.
The two teams had met in the summit clash of the inaugural edition as well, with the Indian team emerging winners by 14 runs at the same venue as 2022 final.
