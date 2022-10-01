Indian Legend captain Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for a golden duck in the Road Safety World Series T20 final against Sri Lanka Legends on Saturday.

Sri Lanka legend bowler Nuwan Kulasekara bowled Tendulkar on the last ball of the first over with a good length delivery that swung back into the right-hander.

Watch the video here:

Tendulkar scored a brilliant 40 off 20 deliveries against England legends and also won the player of the match award, but has not been able to produce similar innings in other games.

Kulasekara also dismissed Suresh Raina cheaply for four runs in the third over, but Naman Ojha and Vinay Kumar built a steady partnership of 90 runs to bring India back in the game.

Kulasekara picked up two wickets in two overs, conceding just 14 runs. India legends were 132/3 at the end of 14 overs.

