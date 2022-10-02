Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final HIGHLIGHTS: India Legends defend title, win by 33 runs vs Sri Lanka Legends
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, FINAL, RSWS 2022, HIGHLIGHTS: India Legends have defended the title with a 33-run win in the final against Sri Lanka Legends

Naman Ojha was adjudged Player of the match. Riding on Ojha's unbeaten hundred and a good show from the bowling unit, India Legends have clinched the title once again. That's it from our side. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. Stay with us for all the LIVE UPDATES from the world of sports 

WICKET! That's the last one gone. India Legends have won it. They have successfully defended the title. Vinay Kumar traps Dhammika in front of the stumps on a delivery that came into the right-hander and kept low. India Legends have won by 33 runs. SL-L have been bundled out for 162

WICKET! Ishan Jayaratne's cameo comes to an end as he has been trapped in front of the stumps by Vinay Kumar for 51 off 22 while trying to go for a scoop. Sri Lanka Legends have now lost 9

Abhimanyu Mithun got a couple of wickets in that over. First, Udawatte was caught at short fine leg while trying for a paddle sweep and then cleaned up Isuru Udana for 0

A lot happened in that over. Vinay Kumar gave away 16. He bowled a no ball, was hit for maximum and a four while missed out on a chance of having a wicket in it as Mithun dropped an easy one in the deep

SIX! Ishan Jayaratne tries to accelerate now. He slog sweeps that tossed up delivery from Yusuf Pathan for a maximum over deep mid-wicket boundary

WICKET! Another one bites the dust. Yusuf Pathan bowled that back of the length to Gunaratne who dragged it to the on side but msicued the stroke and was caught in the deep by Binny for 19 off 17. Sri Lanka Legends lose five now

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, RSWS Final: India opted to bat. (Photo Source: Road Safety World Series/Twitter)


PREVIEW: India Legends will be taking on Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends made a place in the final after beating Australia Legends in the semis. On the other side, Sri Legends defeated West Indies Legends to march ahead.

SQUADS:

India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera

