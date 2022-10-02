IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final HIGHLIGHTS: India Legends defend title, win by 33 runs vs Sri Lanka Legends

PREVIEW: India Legends will be taking on Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends made a place in the final after beating Australia Legends in the semis. On the other side, Sri Legends defeated West Indies Legends to march ahead.
SQUADS:
India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha
Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.