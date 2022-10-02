The India Legends clinched their second consecutive Road Safety World Series trophy after beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the 2022 edition by 33 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday.

Incidentally, India Legends had also beaten Sri Lanka Legends in the Season 1 final in 2021.

On Sunday, Opener Naman Ojha slammed 108 off 71 balls to help India Legends post 195/6 batting first in the T20 match. Four India batters registered single-digit scores while Sachin Tendulkar got out on a duck. Vinay Kumar (36) and Yuvraj Singh (19) were the only batters to provide meaningful support to Naman Ojha. Irfan Pathan added 11 runs.

2021: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 181 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 1 finals. 2022: 🇮🇳 India Legends defended 195 runs against 🇱🇰 Srilanka Legends in #RSWS Season 2 finals.@indialegends ARE THE CHAMPIONS AGAIN!#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/CUSAt05M8i — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

Nuwan Kulasekara and Isuru Udana took three and two wickets respectively while Ishan Jayaratne added one for Sri Lanka Legends.

Vinay Kumar also helped India Legends make a fantastic start to the second innings of the match as he dismissed Sanath Jayasuriya in the second over. Sri Lanka Legends kept losing wickets regularly and were reeling at 85/6 when Ishan Jayaratne (51) and Mahela Udawatte (26) forged a 63-run partnership to steady the innings. However, Udawatte falling to Abhimanyu Mithun and later Jayaratne to Vinay sealed the match for India.

Sri Lanka Legends were bowled out for 162 in 18.5 overs. Vinay took three wickets, Mithun got two while Rajesh Pawar, Stuart Binny, Rahul Sharma and Yusuf Pathan got one apiece.

Naman Ojha was declared the Player of the Match in the final for his match-winning century while Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan was named the Player of the Series for scoring 192 runs and picking five wickets in the tournament.

