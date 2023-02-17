With India and Australia facing off in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, cricket fans were left upset on Friday. The reason? Disney+ Hotstar, who are live streaming the match, went down. The live streaming of the Delhi Test stopped abruptly, leading to cricket fans venting out their frustration on Twitter.

As per a report, Disney+ Hotstar have put out a statement claiming that the service is witnessing unforeseen technical issues across their apps and web. They have assured viewers that the issue will be resolved soon.

But a deeper look at the technical reason for the downtime suggests the service went down because their domain expired and they renewed it after an unknown time period. “LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down – their domain expired and they’ve just renewed it a while ago Someone is gonna get fired for this,” a tweet claimed.

The tweet led to a variety of responses, with many asking how such a thing could have occurred.

Others wrote that the user was giving out wrong information with its tweet.

Many were more concerned about the game between India and Australia and eager for the live streaming to resume.

Some commented it was just a “bad Friday” for the Disney team.

On the first day of the second India vs Australia Test, Australia won the toss and chose to bat. The visitors had posted 199/6 at the end of the second session. Usman Khawaja was the star of the innings, with 81 runs off 125 deliveries, before he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb remain at the crease.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin continued his dominance once again and picked up three wickets. Mohammed Shami scalped two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

