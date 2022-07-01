IND vs ENG, Highlights 5th Test Day 1, Full cricket score: Rishabh Pant's 146 leads India to 338/7 vs England

Live Score 5th Test Day 1 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: Anderson into the attack for his latest over. The partnership between Jadeja and Pant is vital for India, and it's gone beyond 30 now. Jadeja begins this over with a cracking boundary, nailing the on-drive through long-on. We don't see that often, but it's an expensive over from Anderson with nine runs coming off it.

Preview: India take on hosts England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham’s Edgbaston, on Friday (1 July). The fifth Test is a part of the England-India Test series in England last year that was played between August and September. India, then led by Virat Kohli, currently lead the series 2-1 after four Tests. The fifth Test was slated to begin on 10 September, 2021 but was later rescheduled to July this year after COVID-19 cases rocked the Indian camp back then.

A lot has changed for both teams since then. Rohit Sharma took over as all-format skipper from Virat Kohli, and Ravi Shastri handed over the coaching duties to Rahul Dravid. Ben Stokes is England’s new skipper while Brendon McCullum is the hosts’ head coach.

However, last week, Rohit had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test, but Rahul Dravid on Wednesday said that Rohit was not completely ruled out of the Test.

“So the update on Rohit is that he is being monitored by our medical team, he is not yet been ruled out. Obviously, he needs to get the negative test to be available. We will keep monitoring him, we have still got close to 36 hours to go so he will have a test later tonight and one maybe tomorrow morning as well. We will see, it is really up to the medical team and sports science team to decide on that. We will keep monitoring," Dravid said at a media interaction.

There were even reports of pacer Jasprit Bumrah captaining the side in Rohit’s absence, but Dravid said it was for official sources to decide.

Should Bumrah go onto lead the side at Edgbaston, he will become the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the Team India Test side.

Here’s all you need to know about the rescheduled fifth England-India Test:

When will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will start from 1 July, 2022.

Where will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham .What time will the fifth Test between England and India start?

The fifth Test between England and India will begin at 3 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 2:30 pm.

How can I watch the fifth Test between England and India?

The fifth Test between England and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

