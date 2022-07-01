Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IND vs ENG, Highlights 5th Test Day 1, Full cricket score: Rishabh Pant's 146 leads India to 338/7 vs England

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At Edgbaston, Birmingham, 01 July, 2022

01 July, 2022
Starts 15:00 (IST)
Stumps
India

India

338/7 (73.0 ov)

5th Test
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India England
338/7 (73.0 ov) - R/R 4.63

Stumps

Mohammad Shami - 0

Ravindra Jadeja - 15

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ravindra Jadeja Batting 83 163 10 0
Mohammad Shami Batting 0 11 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Matthew Potts 17 1 85 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 323/7 (68)

15 (15) R/R: 3

Shardul Thakur 1(12) S.R (8.33)

c Sam Billings b Ben Stokes
IND vs ENG, Highlights 5th Test Day 1, Full cricket score: Rishabh Pant's 146 leads India to 338/7 vs England

India finish Day 1 of the fifth Test with their score reading 338/7.

23:44 (IST)

That's all we have for you from Day 1 of the fifth Test between England and India. What an entertaining day of Test cricket we have witnessed, and if the opening day is to go by, there will be even more twists and turns in the upcoming four days of the Test. We'll be back tomorrow with Day 2, with action starting at 3 pm IST. Make sure you join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye and good night! 

23:34 (IST)

After 73 overs,India 338/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 83 , Mohammad Shami 0)

Matty Potts into the attack as the commentators on air announce it could very well be the last over of the day. Jadeja begins with a four, flicked through wide long-on for the boundary. Overthrows in the third ball means Jadeja earns five runs for it. India finish Day of the fifth Test, with their score reading 338/7. What a fightback this has been from Team India, with Pant taking India from 98/5 to a position like 338, along with Ravindra Jadeja to support him. An entertaining day despite rain playing bit of a spoilsport before lunch.   

23:27 (IST)

After 72 overs,India 329/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 74 , Mohammad Shami 0)

Ben Stokes into the attack. Just the single off Jadeja, that is whipped toward long-on. 

23:22 (IST)

After 71 overs,India 328/7 ( Ravindra Jadeja 73 , Mohammad Shami 0)

Matty Potts into the attack. Jadeja begins the over with a couple of runs. Just three runs from the over. 

23:07 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Oh, how the pendulum has swung again! Stokes with a sharp bouncer to Shardul, who looks to avoid it, but the ball still follows, taking the gloves and into the hands of the keeper. Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1

22:59 (IST)

OUT! Caught by Crawley at slip as Pant gets an outside edge, off Joe Root's ball. England finally get their man, and the much-needed breakthrough. Pant c Crawley b Root 146

22:43 (IST)

After 64 overs,India 304/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 138 , Ravindra Jadeja 61)

Jadeja and Pant bring their 200-run stand as the two continue their onslaught against India. Stokes delivers the latest over. Six runs from it with Jadeja collecting a boundary. 

22:30 (IST)

After 61 overs,India 286/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 128 , Ravindra Jadeja 54)

Jack Leach continues. Two sixes and as many fours, 22 runs and a nightmare of sorts for Leach, who has leaked rns this over. 

22:16 (IST)

After 58 overs,India 251/5 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 102 , Ravindra Jadeja 51)

Century for Rishabh Pant, fifty for Jadeja. India on the right track in Birmingham. England search for answers. Will they find the answers though? Broad resumes, and 10 runs come off it. Time for a drinks break. 

22:12 (IST)
fifty

FIFTY for Jadeja! India churning out runs in Birmingham, just moments earlier it was looking all cloudy, but the sun is out once again. Not only the sun is shining, but Pant and Jadeja as well. 

Playing XI 

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(Captain), Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(Captain)
14:33 (IST)

"Can't get better than this, look forward to it. It's been a massive privilege to captain Team India," says Jasprit Bumrah at the toss. Cheteshwar Pujara to open the innings 
IND vs ENG, Highlights 5th Test Day 1, Full cricket score: Rishabh Pant's 146 leads India to 338/7 vs England

India's Rishabh Pant raises his bat and helmet to celebrate scoring a century during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Live Score 5th Test Day 1 India vs England today match result, highlight and scoreboard: Anderson into the attack for his latest over. The partnership between Jadeja and Pant is vital for India, and it's gone beyond 30 now. Jadeja begins this over with a cracking boundary, nailing the on-drive through long-on. We don't see that often, but it's an expensive over from Anderson with nine runs coming off it.

Preview: India take on hosts England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham’s Edgbaston, on Friday (1 July). The fifth Test is a part of the England-India Test series in England last year that was played between August and September. India, then led by Virat Kohli, currently lead the series 2-1 after four Tests. The fifth Test was slated to begin on 10 September, 2021 but was later rescheduled to July this year after COVID-19 cases rocked the Indian camp back then.

A lot has changed for both teams since then. Rohit Sharma took over as all-format skipper from Virat Kohli, and Ravi Shastri handed over the coaching duties to Rahul Dravid. Ben Stokes is England’s new skipper while Brendon McCullum is the hosts’ head coach.

However, last week, Rohit had tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test, but Rahul Dravid on Wednesday said that Rohit was not completely ruled out of the Test.

“So the update on Rohit is that he is being monitored by our medical team, he is not yet been ruled out. Obviously, he needs to get the negative test to be available. We will keep monitoring him, we have still got close to 36 hours to go so he will have a test later tonight and one maybe tomorrow morning as well. We will see, it is really up to the medical team and sports science team to decide on that. We will keep monitoring," Dravid said at a media interaction.

There were even reports of pacer Jasprit Bumrah captaining the side in Rohit’s absence, but Dravid said it was for official sources to decide.

Should Bumrah go onto lead the side at Edgbaston, he will become the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead the Team India Test side.

Here’s all you need to know about the rescheduled fifth England-India Test:

When will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will start from 1 July, 2022.

Where will the fifth Test between England and India be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham .What time will the fifth Test between England and India start?

The fifth Test between England and India will begin at 3 pm (IST) while the toss takes place at 2:30 pm.

How can I watch the fifth Test between England and India?

The fifth Test between England and India will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and over-by-over commentary.

Squads: 

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

