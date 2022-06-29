Five Indian players to watch out for in the rescheduled Test against England

India take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test starting 1 July. India already have an unassailable 2-1 lead going into the match. However, considering England’s performance in the recently concluded series against New Zealand, the fifth match is expected to be a battle between two equally-abled teams.

While India won both the games of the first four with a margin of more than 150, England were able to defeat India in the third Test by an innings and 76 runs. The first match of the Test match had ended in a draw.

However, a lot has changed since the two teams clashed in July, almost a year ago. The captains and head coaches of both the teams have changed and it is expected to have a significant impact on the match.

Albeit, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is a doubtful starter as he tested Covid positive just six days before the start of the match. In Rohit’s absence, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the side. But the team management is yet to announce the same and is expected to make an announcement on the eve of the match.

Other players will however be key to India’s chance of a historic series win in England. Here are five players to watch out for from the Indian contingent –

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker for India in the first four Tests of the series with 18 scalps. The only bowler to have more wickets than Bumrah was Ollie Robinson. Since then he has played five Tests – three against South Africa and two against Sri Lanka at home. While he bagged 12 wickets in the series against South Africa, he was excellent against Sri Lanka, picking 10 wickets in two matches in conditions that were not so favourable for fast bowlers.

Bumrah, however, didn’t seem in his usual red hot form in the practice match against Leicestershire. His line and lengths were also a bit off-colour as he managed to scalp only one wicket over three innings that he bowled. But Bumrah remains pivotal to the Indian bowling attack and the team will expect him to repeat his performance from last time in England.

The burden on Bumrah is further expected to increase if he is required to lead the side in absence of Rohit Sharma. Bumrah might become the first fast bowler since Kapil Dev to lead India in a test match. It will be interesting to see how he takes up the mantle if he is required to do so.

Cheteshwar Pujara: The batter considered to be a modern-day wall in the Indian batting order has been under severe scrutiny owing to his poor performances in recent times and was also dropped from the side during the series against Sri Lanka. Pujara regained his place in the side after he heaped runs for fun, playing for Sussex in County Championships. The right-hander scored two centuries and two double tons in four matches, earning his place back in the national side.

In the practice match against Leicestershire, Pujara couldn’t show his calibre as he got out for a duck in the first innings and scored only 22 in the second.

There have been speculations that Pujara might not be in the starting XI and Hanuma Vihari might continue at the number three position. But it seems highly unlikely. Pujara might also open the innings if Rohit Sharma does not participate in the match.

Virat Kohli: With the name of Virat Kohli, the first thing that comes up for debate is his 71st century. The star Indian batter has waited for almost three years for his 71st international century. Kohli seemed to have regained his form during his marathon innings against South Africa in the third Test match in Cape Town, in January. However, he returned with average figures in the home series against Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli with Rahul Dravid in today's practice session in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/K7snaaoPJY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2022

The conditions in England are expected to be in complete contrast to the sub-continent. In the first four matches, Kohli managed two half-centuries and aggregated 218 runs. Kohli is considered to be having a poor run, but that is largely because of his consistent centuries in the past. Kohli has proved to be better than his teammates despite him being considered to be out of form. If India are to win the fifth Test match, a good inning from Kohli’s bat is a must.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a crucial cog in the Indian Test Cricket set-up. Jadeja becomes more important away from India due to his all-round skills. Jadeja has been brilliant with the bat in recent times in the red-ball format and has also helped India with crucial wickets. Jadeja was opted for over Ravichandran Ashwin in the first four matches of the series and is again expected to be prioritised over him. The pitch and the conditions are reportedly expected to be spin-friendly, which will be an added advantage for the left-arm spinner. Jadeja will be full of confidence on the back of a mammoth 175* runs inning against Sri Lanka at Mohali. Jadeja has also been the second highest run scorer in Tests for India in 2022, only next to Rishabh Pant. It will be a shock if Jadeja is dropped for Ashwin.

Jadeja's role in the Oval 4th innings is as under appreciated as it gets. Came in the 8th over and bowled 13 overs on trot giving only 28 runs. Next morning came up in the 1st hour and bowled a 15 overs spell giving just 21 runs. 30 overs, 11 maidens, 50 runs, 2 wickets, 1.66 ER — Ricky talks Cricket (@CricRicky) June 28, 2022

Mohammed Siraj: The 28-year-old pacer made his debut in the historic series against Australia and has never looked back since then. The fact that he has been given chances ahead of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma should be a confident booster and at the same time might add pressure to perform well.

Siraj featured in all the four Tests last year against England and ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker for India with 14 wickets. Siraj will fight for his spot against Umesh Yadav but is almost a certainty to be in the starting XI.

Siraj did not have a good time at the current year’s IPL, but that should not play on his mind with the change in format and conditions.