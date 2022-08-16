In-form Hardik Pandya makes India look a 'different side': Lance Klusener

Former South African international Lance Klusener heaped praise on Hardik Pandya, saying that India "looks a different side" with the all-rounder firing on all cylinders.

Pandya struggled for form and fitness, and spent some time away from the national team setup after the T20 World Cup last year. He made a come back to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022 where he led debutants Gujarat Titans to the trophy.

He then rejoined the Indian side and has since been performing excellently, helping India win the T20I and ODI series in England. He also captained the side in Ireland in the absence of senior players.

Talking about Pandya's impact on Team India, Klusener said a fast-bowling all-rounder "adds glue" to any cricket team.

"A fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya adds glue to any white-ball side or to any cricket team. It's good to have him back and getting into the form we are accustomed to. The Indian team looks a different side when Hardik Pandya is in full flow," Klusener told the Times of India.

Pandya, however, will not be part of India's upcoming ODI series vs Zimbabwe that begins on 18 August. While Pandya has been rested, Kulsener, who is also the batting coach of the Zimbabwe team, reflected on the challenges for his team against India.

“It’s a series we all are looking forward to. It will be a great learning curve for a team like Zimbabwe to play against a top side like India. It’s a good challenge for us and an opportunity for our players to learn and grow," said Klusener.

"However, we want to play good cricket and we are asking India to bring their A-game as well. If they do that, they may be too strong for us but if we play well and put them under pressure, then ODI cricket is a funny game and anything can happen."

