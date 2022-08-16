India to play two Tests, against Australia and England, in first-ever Women's Future Tours Program

New Delhi: ICC have unveiled the fixtures for women's cricket in a first-ever Women's Future Tours Program. The FTP outlines the international cricket calendar, including ICC events and bilateral international series. The schedule covers 2022 until ICC Women's World Cup in India in 2025.

“This is a huge moment for the women’s game,” said ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan. “This FTP not only lends certainty to future cricket tours but also sets the base for a structure that is sure to grow in the coming years.”

India's schedule includes home series against New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland and West Indies. In the same period, the women's team will face England, Australia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The programme for India began with the Sri Lanka away series that comprised three ODIs and three T20Is. India won the ODIs 3-0 and T20Is 2-1.

India's next assignment is in September against England (three ODIs, three T20Is) before hosting Australia for five T20Is in December.

Next year, India will be involved in a T20I tri-series involving South Africa and West Indies.

After a sizable lull in international cricket, with Women's IPL scheduled in March 2023, India women's team will travel to Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is.

In September and October 2023, India have a busy schedule of hosting South Africa and New Zealand with back-to-back three ODI and three T20I series.

At the close of the year, India will host England and Australia in one Test match each - their first five-day assignment since 2021. The series will also include three T20Is (vs England) and three ODIs & three T20Is (vs Australia).

In December 2024, India will be away to Australia for three ODIs; at home against West Indies and Ireland with three ODIs and three T20Is on the cards.

One of the highlights of the women’s calendar is England's trip to Australia for the multi-format Ashes. It will be a standalone series at the beginning of 2025, with the men's series coming later that year.

In total there will be over 300 international women's matches during the next period, which includes a total of seven Test matches, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is.

Teams will play three-match bilateral ODI series as part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championships, ahead of the next Women’s ODI World Cup in India in 2025.

Last month, ICC had revealed every women's white-ball tournament to be played up until 2027. The FTP is built all around those major tournaments.

