Asia Cup 2022: Without Hardik Pandya, India’s plans will fall apart, says Aakash Chopra

Former India batter Aakash Chopra said that Hardik Pandya will be key to the team's success at the upcoming Asia Cup.

The 44-year-old former Test opener felt that senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have backup options in the team but the side has no replacement for Pandya and without him, things may fall apart.

"Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, even Jasprit Bumrah you can manage to find a replacement for them. But if Hardik Pandya is not there you cannot make that XI," he said on Star Sports.

Chopra also added that amount of overs Hardik bowls during the tournament will be crucial as his spells are like an insurance policy.

“It's an insurance policy (on Hardik bowling 4 overs). He is performing very well. No doubt about that. But be mindful of one thing. Hardik Pandya is the only player in that squad who is proving that balance. Without him, all the well-laid plans will fall apart," Chopra said.

The former cricketer further added that since Hardik is crucial, he must not be overburdened and must be used sparely during the continental tournament.

"So maybe against Pakistan, he can bowl four overs, but not against teams like Afghanistan or Sri Lanka. So use him judiciously.” he explained.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.