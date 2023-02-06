ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: History and previous winners of competition

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is set to enthrall global cricket enthusiasts. The coveted tournament will commence on 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in the opening encounter at Newlands in Cape Town.

This year, a total of 10 teams will compete against each other during the marquee tournament, which will continue till 26 February. In their first group-league game, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on 12 February in Cape Town.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Teams, format, fixtures, live streaming

Participating teams have been divided into two groups with five teams in each. Defending champions Australia are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

India are included in Group B where they will face England, Ireland, Pakistan and West Indies.

All the sides will take on each other once in their respective groups during the group league. The top two teams with the most points from both groups will qualify for the knockout stage.

Women’s T20 World Cup: Schedule, match timings and live streaming details

Teams coming out victorious in the semi-finals will secure their berth in the final, which is slated to be held on 26 February.

Throughout the tournament, a total of 23 matches will take place across three venues in South Africa. Apart from the Newlands Cricket Ground, where the final will be hosted, the other two grounds are Boland Park in Paarl and St George’s Park in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

History of the Women’s T20 World Cup

Following the success of the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in 2009, decided to introduce the shortest-format World Cup for women too. England were the host country for the inaugural edition in which they also became the champions.

Ever since, England have never been able to win the prestigious title even though they have reached the final thrice.

Australia – the reigning champions – have engraved their name on the trophy five times, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history. Among others, West Indies took the title home in 2015-16.

List of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup champions

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2009 (Champions- England)

The first edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup was held in England. The hosts were utterly dominant throughout the event and advanced to the final. In the summit game, against New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s, the English brigade won the toss and opted to field first.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted mere 85 runs on the board in 20 overs. England pulled off a great start to the chase and brought it down in just 17 overs. Pacer Katherine Brunt was named Player of the Match for her commendable three-wicket spell. English batter Claire Taylor, who recorded 199 runs during the campaign, received the Player of the Tournament title.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2010 (Champions- Australia)

West Indies hosted the next edition in which Australia crushed New Zealand in the final battle and won the trophy for the first time. In the title bout, the Aussies batted first and produced 106 runs. The Black Caps started off well in the chase but in the end, fell just three runs short of the target, losing their second final in a row. Australia’s Ellyse Perry lit up the show with a three-wicket haul and was named the Player of the Match. However, Kiwi all-rounder Nicola Browne got the Player of the Tournament title as she picked up 9 wickets in total while racking up 79 runs with the bat.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2012 (Champions- Australia)

In the third edition which was held in Sri Lanka, Australia once again came out as the champions. They had England as their opponent in the final and posted 142 runs on the board. Coming in to chase, England went quite close to the required score but eventually lost the match by just 4 runs. Aussie batter Jess Duffin was named the Player of the Match for her explosive 45-run knock. English skipper Charlotte Edwards was the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 172 runs and took home the Player of the Tournament title.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2014 (Champions- Australia)

Bangladesh had the hosting right for the 2014 edition in which Australia completed their hat-trick of the championship. They once again went up against England in the final match. Coming in to chase 106 runs, the Aussies came out all guns blazing and sealed the deal with almost five overs left to spare. Australian bowler Sarah Coyte- the Player of the Match- wrapped up the match with the best bowling figures of 3/16. English seamer Anya Shrubsole was named the Player of the Tournament for picking up 13 wickets during the tournament.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2016 (Champions- West Indies)

India was the host country for the 2016 Women’s T20 World Cup. But, despite huge expectations, the hosts were eliminated from the group stage itself. The title bout was between Australia and West Indies. This time, the Aussies had to surrender in front of the Islander nation which clinched a remarkable 8-wicket victory in the final. Caribbean opener Hayley Matthews was declared the Player of the Match for her match-winning 66-run knock. She was equally brilliant with the ball and managed to get 1 wicket under her belt, giving away just 13 runs in 2 overs.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 (Champions- Australia)

The sixth edition of the tournament was organised in the West Indies. Australia once again dominated the tournament and took home their fourth title, defeating England in the championship clash. In the final, the Aussies dominated the proceeding and chased down 106 runs in just 15.1 overs. For her commendable all-round performance, Ashleigh Gardner received the Player of the Match title. She fetched three scalps and also scored a crucial 33 with the bat.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Champions- Australia)

Australia hosted the previous edition and went on to lift the title for the record-extending fifth time. In the final match against India, they put up a mammoth total of 184 runs in 20 overs. In response, the Indian bridge suffered a massive collapse and was bundled out for just 99 runs. Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy- the Player of the Match- was at the peak of her form and played an explosive knock of 75 runs off 39 deliveries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.