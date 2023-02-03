The 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway on 10 February with 10 teams fighting for the coveted trophy. We bring you the full schedule of the tournament, the match timings and the results.

The result of the matches will be updated when a game gets over.

The 10 teams taking part in the Women’s T20 Word Cup 2023 have been divided into two groups. Each team will play the others in the group once. The top two teams from each group will reach the semi-finals.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 groups:

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 schedule:

10 February: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

11 February: West Indies vs England, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

11 February: Australia vs New Zealand, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

12 February: India vs Pakistan, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

12 February: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

13 February: Ireland vs England, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

13 February: South Africa vs New Zealand, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

14 February: Australia vs Bangladesh, 10.30 pm (Gqeberha)

15 February: West Indies vs India, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

15 February: Pakistan vs Ireland, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

16 February: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

17 February: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

17 February: West Indies vs Ireland, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

18 February: England vs India, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

18 February: South Africa vs Australia, 10.30 pm (Gqeberha)

19 February: Pakistan vs West Indies, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

19 February: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

20 February: Ireland vs India, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

21 February: England vs Pakistan, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

21 February: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

23 February: Semi-final 1, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

24 February: Semi-final 2, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

26 February: Final, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

Where can we watch and live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. It can also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

