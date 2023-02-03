The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February and the tournament will be played in South Africa. Australia won the title last time in 2020 at home and they also hold the record for most titles (5 – 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020). Apart from Australia, England (2009) and West Indies (2016) have also won the World Cup earlier. India’s best performance is reaching the final in 2020 and they once hosted the tournament in 2016.

As we get ready for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup, here are all the details, from the schedule, match timings to live streaming:

How many teams will take part in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and how many matches will be played in the tournament?

A total of 10 teams will fight for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 trophy and a total of 33 matches will be played during the mega event.

Where are the venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played across three venues in South Africa — Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), St George’s Park Cricket Ground (Gqeberha) and Boland Park (Paarl).

What is the format for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The 10 teams are divided into two groups with all the teams playing each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

What are the two groups for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: England, India, West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland

What is the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

10 February: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

11 February: West Indies vs England, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

11 February: Australia vs New Zealand, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

12 February: India vs Pakistan, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

12 February: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

13 February: Ireland vs England, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

13 February: South Africa vs New Zealand, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

14 February: Australia vs Bangladesh, 10.30 pm (Gqeberha)

15 February: West Indies vs India, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

15 February: Pakistan vs Ireland, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

16 February: Sri Lanka vs Australia, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

17 February: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

17 February: West Indies vs Ireland, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

18 February: England vs India, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

18 February: South Africa vs Australia, 10.30 pm (Gqeberha)

19 February: Pakistan vs West Indies, 6.30 pm (Paarl)

19 February: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 10.30 pm (Paarl)

20 February: Ireland vs India, 6.30 pm (Gqeberha)

21 February: England vs Pakistan, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

21 February: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 10.30 pm (Cape Town)

23 February: Semi-final 1, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

24 February: Semi-final 2, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

26 February: Final, 6.30 pm (Cape Town)

Where can we watch and live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in India?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be shown live on the Star Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky

Reserves: Rabeya, Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akter Supta

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.

South Africa: Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

Travelling Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Issy Wong, Dani Gibson.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

