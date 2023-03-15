Dubai: Latest update in the ICC Men’s Test Players Rankings was released on Wednesday at the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. Highlight movements came from Player of the Series R Ashwin, who maintained his top spot among the bowlers, and Player of the Match in the fourth Test Virat Kohli who jumped seven places.

Spinner Ashwin was named Player of the Series for his 25 wickets at an average of 17.28 which helped him regain sole ownership of the No 1 spot for Test bowlers ahead of England seamer James Anderson.

Teammate Virat Kohli was the big mover in the batting charts following his drought-breaking century in Ahmedabad, with the former India skipper jumping seven places to 13th overall. Kohli struck 186 runs in the first innings of the drawn Test.

The ton broke a 1205-day century drought for Kohli. He is now on the heels of teammates Rishabh Pant (ninth) and Rohit Sharma (10th) as India players ahead of him on the Test batter rankings.

Axar Patel’s good show with the bat throughout the series was also rewarded. The left-hander moved up eight places to 44th on the list for batters and climbed one place to fourth overall on the list for all-rounders following an impressive 264 runs over the four matches. Axar finished India’s second-highest run scorer in the series – behind Kohli.

On the other side, Australian opener Usman Khawaja improved two spots to seventh on the Test batter rankings following a series-high 333 runs. Cameron Green jumped 11 places to 26th on the list for batters after he scored his maiden Test century in the fourth Test. Travis Head maintained his fifth place on the batters list at a new career high of 853 rating points.

There was further movement induced by New Zealand’s thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the first Test and South Africa inflicting a clean sweep on West Indies.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee climbed six places to 12th on the list for Test bowlers following a seven-wicket haul in Christchurch. Teammate Daryl Mitchell improved four places to eighth on the Test batter rankings after scores of 102 and 81 against the island nation.

New South Africa captain Temba Bavuma rose 14 places to 15th overall on the list for Test batters and teammate Aiden Markram improved 11 spots to 22nd.

Kyle Mayers was the only positive for the West Indies, with the right-armer jumping 10 places to 32nd on the list for Test bowlers and three spots to seventh overall on the list for all-rounders.

There were few changes in the T20 Rankings as well after Bangladesh handed world champions England an embarrassing 3-0 defeat.

Najmul Hossain Shanto shot up 68 spots to 16th overall on the list for T20I batters, while Litton Das improved nine places to 22nd after his match-winning half-century in the third and final outing.

Left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman moved up 16 places to 20th overall in the T20I rankings for bowlers, while skipper Shakib Al Hasan improved nine spots to joint 24th on the same list.

